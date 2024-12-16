Australia And New Zealand Facility Management Market 2024-2029: Service Scalability And Compliance Needs Driving Transformational Growth In Facility Management
Date
12/16/2024 10:01:12 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Facility Management Market, Australia and New Zealand, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) facility management (FM) market is well established and relatively mature, experiencing steady growth post-disruptions of 2020, supported by stable economic conditions and consistent growth patterns. With inflation easing in 2023, service providers are benefitting from more predictable margins and cost stability. Infrastructure development and a highly educated customer base have been vital to market demand.
However, challenges remain with the commoditization of services and ongoing concerns about budgetary controls. The competitive nature of the FM market in ANZ and the relatively slower adoption of technology in New Zealand are also impacting future market development.
Despite these obstacles, the ANZ market remains lucrative to global and domestic FM providers. The extensive asset base across several end-user sectors and increased need for technical expertise in the region are key areas of opportunity. The appreciation for value-added service propositions in the region is another attractive factor.
This study analyzes the ANZ FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape from 2021 to 2029, with 2023 as the base year.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Definition of FM End Users Definition of FM Service Types
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User Outsourced FM Trend IFM Penetration Trend Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator: Australia
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User Outsourced FM Trend IFM Penetration Trend Competitive Environment
Growth Generator: New Zealand
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User Outsourced FM Trend IFM Penetration Trend Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Facility Performance Optimization Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability Focus in FM Services Growth Opportunity 3: FM Market Consolidation
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
