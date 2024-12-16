Opkey Partners With Dimcon To Transform ERP Testing With AI-Enabled Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opkey partners with Dimcon to revolutionize ERP testing with AI-powered automation, streamlining processes, reducing costs, and driving digital success.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opkey , a leading no-code AI-enabled test provider for ERP systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Dimcon , a global leader in end-to-end solutions. The partnership between Opkey and Dimcon is designed to deliver transformative advantages for both organizations and their clients, ensuring operational excellence, enhanced capabilities, and mutual growth.With over 14 years of industry experience, a team of 300+ professionals, and a 96% customer satisfaction rate, Dimcon has built a global reputation for providing end-to-end tailored technology solutions to 200+ clients across diverse industries. Together, Opkey and Dimcon are set to redefine ERP testing, ensuring organizations can navigate their digital transformation journeys with confidence.Our Partnership Driving Innovation and Excellence in ERP TestingThe partnership leverages Opkey's advanced AI-powered, no-code testing platform and Opkey's self-paced training program, Opkey University, to enable the Dimcon team to get up and running quickly and ready to streamlining its testing processes, mitigate risks, and accelerate project timelines.“At Dimcon, we're excited for our partnership with Opkey in our journey toward innovation in ERP testing. We believe that this partnership would equip our team to meet the demands of complex ERP testing challenges.” explained Tarun Aellaboina, VP, Business & Growth, at Dimcon.“With Opkey's expertise and tools, we're confident in our ability to achieve outstanding results for our clients.”Key Goals of the Partnership. Upskilling Dimcon's Workforce: Enabling Dimcon employees with training in Opkey's test automation platform to support their client's complex ERP testing scenarios.. Streamlining ERP Testing: Reducing time, cost, and effort by leveraging test automation to simplify migrations, implementations, and daily business processes.. Ensuring Scalability: Establishing reliable processes for managing intricate ERP testing challenges during implementation cycles and upgrades.Benefits for Clients and Partners. Enhanced Capabilities: Dimcon's certified workforce will be enabled to tackle complex ERP testing scenarios, and ensure clients receive tailored solutions that are both reliable and scalable, addressing their unique business needs.. Operational Excellence: By automating critical testing processes, Dimcon can accelerate testing timelines while reducing risks associated with ERP implementation and updates. Clients benefit from faster deployments, fewer disruptions, and greater confidence in the stability of their systems.. Partner to Meet Evolving ERP Testing Needs: This collaboration opens doors for future joint initiatives, allowing Opkey and Dimcon to bring together their combined ERP testing skills and services, to serve their customer's evolving transformation or implementation needs.. Improved Client Outcomes: Clients will experience faster time-to-value with minimized testing bottlenecks, enabling them to achieve their digital transformation goals more efficiently. The streamlined processes translate to reduced costs, quicker go-to-market strategies, and improved system reliability.. Scalability and Long-Term Reliability: The integration of Opkey's no-code platform into Dimcon's services establishes a repeatable and scalable approach to ERP testing. This ensures that clients' systems can adapt to future changes or expansions without significant disruptions or delays.“Opkey's mission has always been to simplify and streamline testing processes for ERP systems, using our no-code AI-powered testing platform,” quoted Pankaj Goel , CEO of Opkey.“Our collaboration with Dimcon strengthens our commitment to delivering unmatched value to clients, empowering them to achieve operational excellence and drive transformation.”Media Contacts

