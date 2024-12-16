Philippines OSS & BSS Market Research, Forecast To 2029: Telecom Giants And Regulatory Bodies Propel NCR's Leadership In The Philippines OSS & BSS Market
Date
12/16/2024 7:31:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Huawei, Oracle, and IBM Among Key Drivers of Philippines OSS & BSS market Expansion
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines OSS & BSS Market by Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines OSS & BSS Market was valued at USD 420 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 930 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.01%.
The National Capital Region held the largest market share in 2023. The National Capital Region (NCR) is dominant in the Philippines OSS & BSS market due to several key factors that enhance its position as the hub of telecommunications and technology advancements in the country.
NCR, particularly Metro Manila, serves as the economic and financial center of the Philippines. It is home to the majority of the country's largest telecommunications companies, technology firms, and multinational corporations. This concentration of industry players drives significant demand for advanced OSS & BSS solutions, which are crucial for managing complex network operations and business processes in a highly competitive environment.
NCR boasts a well-developed infrastructure that supports the deployment and operation of cutting-edge OSS & BSS technologies. The region's robust network infrastructure, high-speed internet connectivity, and access to state-of-the-art data centers facilitate the implementation and maintenance of sophisticated cloud-based and on-premises OSS & BSS systems. Additionally, the presence of a skilled workforce and a strong support ecosystem in NCR contributes to its dominance.
The region has a high concentration of IT professionals, software developers, and system integrators who possess the expertise required to develop, deploy, and manage advanced OSS & BSS solutions. This talent pool supports the continuous innovation and improvement of systems that meet the evolving needs of telecom operators and service providers.
NCR's role as the central hub for regulatory bodies, industry associations, and technology conferences further reinforces its significance. These institutions influence the development and adoption of OSS & BSS technologies, fostering an environment that drives industry growth and technological advancement.
Key Market Drivers
Rapid Technological Advancements Increasing Demand for Enhanced Customer Experience Regulatory and Compliance Requirements Growing Adoption of Digital Transformation Initiatives
Key Market Challenges
Integration Complexities with Legacy Systems Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Key Market Trends
Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Emergence of AI and Automation Technologies
Key Players Profiled in the Philippines OSS & BSS Market
Nokia Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ZTE Corporation Fujitsu Limited SAP SE Ciena Corporation
Report Scope
In this report, the Philippines OSS & BSS Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Component
OSS (Operations Support Systems) Network Management
Service Fulfillment Service Assurance BSS (Business Support Systems) Customer Management
By Deployment Model
By End-user
Communication Service Providers Enterprises Others
By Region
National Capital Region Cordillera Administrative Region Ilocos Region Cagayan Valley Central Luzon Southern Tagalog Mimaropa Rest of Philippines
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 88
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $420 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $930 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14%
| Regions Covered
| Philippines
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Philippine OSS & BSS Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108997286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.