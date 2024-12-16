عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Philippines OSS & BSS Market Research, Forecast To 2029: Telecom Giants And Regulatory Bodies Propel NCR's Leadership In The Philippines OSS & BSS Market


12/16/2024 7:31:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Huawei, Oracle, and IBM Among Key Drivers of Philippines OSS & BSS market Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines OSS & BSS Market by Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines OSS & BSS Market was valued at USD 420 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 930 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.01%.

The National Capital Region held the largest market share in 2023. The National Capital Region (NCR) is dominant in the Philippines OSS & BSS market due to several key factors that enhance its position as the hub of telecommunications and technology advancements in the country.
NCR, particularly Metro Manila, serves as the economic and financial center of the Philippines. It is home to the majority of the country's largest telecommunications companies, technology firms, and multinational corporations. This concentration of industry players drives significant demand for advanced OSS & BSS solutions, which are crucial for managing complex network operations and business processes in a highly competitive environment.
NCR boasts a well-developed infrastructure that supports the deployment and operation of cutting-edge OSS & BSS technologies. The region's robust network infrastructure, high-speed internet connectivity, and access to state-of-the-art data centers facilitate the implementation and maintenance of sophisticated cloud-based and on-premises OSS & BSS systems. Additionally, the presence of a skilled workforce and a strong support ecosystem in NCR contributes to its dominance.

The region has a high concentration of IT professionals, software developers, and system integrators who possess the expertise required to develop, deploy, and manage advanced OSS & BSS solutions. This talent pool supports the continuous innovation and improvement of systems that meet the evolving needs of telecom operators and service providers.
NCR's role as the central hub for regulatory bodies, industry associations, and technology conferences further reinforces its significance. These institutions influence the development and adoption of OSS & BSS technologies, fostering an environment that drives industry growth and technological advancement.

Key Market Drivers

  • Rapid Technological Advancements
  • Increasing Demand for Enhanced Customer Experience
  • Regulatory and Compliance Requirements
  • Growing Adoption of Digital Transformation Initiatives

Key Market Challenges

  • Integration Complexities with Legacy Systems
  • Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Key Market Trends

  • Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
  • Emergence of AI and Automation Technologies

Key Players Profiled in the Philippines OSS & BSS Market

  • Nokia Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • SAP SE
  • Ciena Corporation

Report Scope
In this report, the Philippines OSS & BSS Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Component

  • OSS (Operations Support Systems) Network Management
    • Service Fulfillment
    • Service Assurance
  • BSS (Business Support Systems) Customer Management
    • Revenue Management

By Deployment Model

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud-Based

By End-user

  • Communication Service Providers
  • Enterprises
  • Others

By Region

  • National Capital Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Ilocos Region
  • Cagayan Valley
  • Central Luzon
  • Southern Tagalog
  • Mimaropa
  • Rest of Philippines

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 88
Forecast Period 2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $420 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $930 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14%
Regions Covered Philippines

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Philippine OSS & BSS Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108997286


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search