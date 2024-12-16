Amir Appoints President Of Qatar General Electricity And Water Corporation
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. 80 of 2024 appointing Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Theyab as President of tQatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA).
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
