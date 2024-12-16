Alessa Therapeutics Appoints Cam Gallagher As President & Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founding CEO Dr. Pamela Munster, M.D., will transition to Chief Scientific Officer and continue to serve on the Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alessa Therapeutics , a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering an innovative and proprietary localized drug delivery for the early of prostate cancer and other diseases, announced today the appointment of Cam Gallagher as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Mr. Gallagher, a seasoned leader and serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, will guide Alessa Therapeutics as it advances its lead program for prostate cancer. He most recently served as President, Co-Founder and Board Member at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing potentially best in class oncology compounds for a range of solid tumors. Prior to his tenure at Zentalis, Cam was Chief Business Officer at Immusoft Corporation and Retrosense Therapeutics. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Opus Genetics, SelectION and Immusoft.“Alessa was born from the understanding that we need novel strategies for patients diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer beyond invasive therapies such as removing or radiating the prostate” said Dr. Pamela Munster, Founder of Alessa Therapeutics.“With Cam's leadership, we are poised to make significant strides in delivering precision-driven therapies that selectively target the prostate while minimizing side effects and improving patient quality of life.”As President & CEO, Mr. Gallagher will focus on advancing Alessa's pipeline of targeted therapies, which are optimized to deliver potent treatments selectively to the prostate, offering new hope to cancer patients. Alessa's lead program, Enolen®, currently enrolling a Phase 1 clinical study is designed to provide sustained local release of high doses of enzalutamide to the prostate without the systemic exposure of oral anti-androgen therapy.“I am honored to join Alessa Therapeutics at such an exciting time in the company's evolution,” said Mr. Gallagher.“The opportunity to lead an organization with such a strong commitment to improving the lives of cancer patients aligns perfectly with my passion for developing novel cancer therapies. I look forward to working with the team to advance our lead program and expand our existing portfolio.”About Alessa TherapeuticsFounded in 2018 and based on technology developed at the UCSF, Alessa Therapeutics is a privately held company focused on developing selective and sustained localized drug delivery for early interception of cancer. Alessa is financed by Mission BioCapital. For more information on Alessa Therapeutics, visit or email ....

