Warburg Pincus Announces $2.2B Multi-Asset Continuation Fund

Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of private equity global growth investing, today announced the first close of its first multi-asset continuation fund transaction, with over $2.2 billion in commitments. The transaction was co-led and fully capitalized by HarbourVest Partners, Ardian and Canada Pension Plan Board (CPP Investments).

The lead investors underwrote the entirety of the raise with no required syndication. The fund includes Warburg Pincus portfolio companies that are diversified across geographies and sectors.

This strategic transaction offered the Limited Partners optionality, either locking in strong returns and eliminating future market and business risk through this sale, or rolling into the Continuation Fund to maintain asset exposure and potential future upside.

Additionally, the transaction provides the portfolio companies with incremental time and capital to pursue additional valuation creation initiatives under the continued stewardship of Warburg Pincus and with ongoing relationship consistency for management teams.

"Our focus is on driving value and realizing attractive returns for our investors through active portfolio and risk management, including developing creative and flexible paths to liquidity. It is this mindset and approach that has allowed us to be a net provider of capital back to our investors in nine of the last ten years, a fact we are incredibly proud of," said Jeffrey Perlman, CEO, Warburg Pincus. "We are also proud of the success each of these companies have achieved to-date and strongly believe that this transaction will provide the portfolio with greater resources, time and flexibility to execute on its next phase of growth."

"This transaction provides our investors with an option to take accelerated liquidity at a market-driven price, while allowing the portfolio companies the opportunity to continue to pursue their long-term growth plans, a win-win for all involved," added Eddie Huang, Managing Director, Global Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations, Warburg Pincus. "We look forward to partnering with HarbourVest Partners, Ardian and CPP Investments on this new fund and working with our portfolio companies on their next phase of growth."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel and Evercore served as financial advisor to Warburg Pincus.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of private equity global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $86 billion in assets under management, and more than 230 companies in their active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit or follow us on

Contact

Kerrie Cohen | Managing Director, Global Head of Communications & Marketing

[email protected]

