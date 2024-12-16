Automatic Coffee Machine Market To Hit USD 7.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automatic coffee machine is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to increasing consumer disposable incomes and spending capacity.

Automatic coffee machine size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2032. Rising coffee consumption, influenced by an expanding café culture and a preference for specialty coffee, fuels the demand for these convenient, high-performing coffee machines.

Modern consumers appreciate the speed and convenience automatic machines provide, particularly with features that allow users to tailor coffee strength, temperature, and brew style, enriching their coffee experience.

Automatic coffee machines have become popular among households and businesses due to their reliability and ability to meet diverse preferences, fitting seamlessly into busy lifestyles. However, high upfront costs-especially for premium models-may deter cost-sensitive consumers, particularly in developing regions where disposable incomes are generally lower. Regular maintenance, including cleaning and descaling, is also essential for consistent performance, potentially affecting overall market penetration.

The automatic coffee machine market is divided by machine type, with segments including drip filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, and others. Drip filter machines led the market in 2023 with a valuation of USD 2.5 billion, projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2032. The popularity of drip filter models is tied to their reusable components and ongoing technological advancements, making them an eco-friendly and versatile choice that continues to appeal to a wide consumer base.

In terms of distribution channels, offline sales accounted for 51.4% of the automatic coffee machine market in 2023 and are expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR through 2032. Physical stores, including electronics retailers and department stores, help in consumer purchasing decisions. The chance to experience products firsthand in these settings encourages significant purchases, particularly for products like coffee machines, where quality and features are closely assessed.

Regionally, North America held a substantial share, with the automatic coffee machine market valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a 6.3% CAGR through 2032. This growth reflects a deeply ingrained coffee culture, strong consumer purchasing power, and a high demand for convenience in daily routines. The regional market is further bolstered by a rising trend of home-brewed specialty coffee, driving demand for advanced coffee machines that bring café-quality results to the home.

Major players in automatic coffee machine market include Bosch, Breville, De'Longhi, Electrolux, Hamilton Beach, Jura, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Melitta, Miele, Morphy Richards, Nestlé, Newell Brands, Panasonic, Philips, and Smeg among others.

