Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Decisions Regarding Occupied Golan Heights
12/16/2024 6:10:34 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to expand territory in the occupied Golan Heights, saying that it went against the UN charter, International law, and UNSC resolutions, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Monday.
In the statement, the Ministry indicated that the State of Kuwait called on the international community to condemn the continuous Israeli occupation's violations, which threatened the security and stability of Syria and the Middle East region.
It stressed the need to respect Syria's Sovereignty and unity of its lands, affirming that the Golan Heights was part of occupied Syrian and Arab lands and that the Israeli occupation had no legal or administrative rights over it in accordance with international law. (end)
