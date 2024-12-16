(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New integrated capabilities include enhanced time tracking and billing features that create efficiencies, save time, and deliver insights to drive productivity and profitability

Today, BigTime Software announced an integration with Intuit Enterprise Suite, Intuit's new, configurable suite of integrated products designed to meet the needs of larger, mid-market businesses. It's designed to seamlessly scale and enhance productivity and profitability for businesses as they grow.

BigTime Software Integrates with Intuit Enterprise Suite to Deliver Streamlined Project and Financial Management Workflows

Through this integration, BigTime has released two new robust APIs to create a more effortless and seamless workflow experience for customers by connecting project management with accounting and billing. This deeper integration helps reduce the burden on administrative tasks and gives shared customers clearer insights into their business.

"Our long-standing relationship with Intuit has always been centered on creating powerful, user-friendly solutions that simplify our customers' operations," said Tina Hsiao, CRO and Board Member at BigTime Software. "The integration with Intuit Enterprise Suite represents the next chapter in that mission, delivering more streamlined workflows between project management, billing, and accounting. By leveraging Intuit's latest API tools, we're enabling businesses to streamline critical processes like payroll and billing while reducing manual effort. This gives our shared customers greater confidence in their data and more time to focus on growing their business."

BigTime has been working with Intuit for more than 20 years, integrating with QuickBooks to give customers a frictionless connection between their time-tracking and accounting data. It's been a game-changer for our mutual customers, helping them eliminate data entry headaches and get a more accurate picture of their financials. Over the years, BigTime has evolved alongside Intuit to leverage new features and capabilities, including Intuit's new API options and tools as part of the recent launch of Intuit Enterprise Suite.

BigTime's new API enhancements will strengthen data syncing between the two platforms, particularly with regard to payroll data and custom fields, such as PO numbers for billing management. A seamless and trustworthy integration gives users time back, reducing the need for manual key and reconciliation and providing confidence that the data synched between the two platforms is accurate.

BigTime customers who also use Intuit Enterprise Suite or subscribe to QuickBooks Online are now able to access these new integrated enhancements.

About BigTime Software

BigTime Software empowers professional services organizations with tools that eliminate the guesswork in resource utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability. Our award-winning Professional Services Automation software supports project planning, budgeting, time and expense tracking, resource management, invoicing, and reporting, allowing firms to manage their most critical asset: time. With thousands of customers worldwide, BigTime helps accountants, architects, engineers, IT services firms, and consultants streamline operations and effectively plan for tomorrow. Learn more at bigtime .

