Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 Set For December 27 With Special Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Ryotaro Okiayu, Noriaki Sugiyama, & Hiroki Yasumoto


12/16/2024 2:47:23 AM

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is scheduled to hold the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 on Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024

Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 Set For December 27 With Special Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Ryotaro Okiayu, Noriaki Sugiyama, & Hiroki Yasumoto Image
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is scheduled to hold the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 on Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9).

Livestream Schedule
 Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 to 22:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream Cast
Guests
Masakazu Morita (Voice of Ichigo Kurosaki)
Ryotaro Okiayu (Voice of Byakuya Kuchiki)
Noriaki Sugiyama (Voice of Uryu Ishida)
Hiroki Yasumoto (Voice of Yasutora Sado/Chad)

Hosts
 Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani)
Azusa Sekine

*Please note that the contents, times, and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.

Bankai Livestream URLs
 YouTube Live:
EN:
JP:

X Live:
EN:
JP:

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

First prize is 3000 Spirit Orbs! Brave Souls Raffle 2024

Entry Period: Monday, December 16 16:00 to Friday, December 27 19:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter
1. Log in to Brave Souls during the above entry period. (Player ID is used as the individual raffle number.)
2. Tune in to the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 livestream.
3. The guests will read out the winning numbers.

Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024! RP Campaign!

Campaign Period: Friday, December 27 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Repost the livestream post from the official X account to enter to be 1 of 3 winners to receive new Brave Souls original merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio, as well as a limited edition original coaster set (13 units).

Players will Receive Prizes if their Post with #BankaiLive is Read Live

Event Period: Friday, December 27 from around 19:50 to the end of the livestream (JST/UTC+9)

Share any thoughts about the livestream on X by using the hashtag #BankaiLive.

Participants that have their comment read out will receive a Brave Souls Original Greeting Card Set and a BLEACH Puzzle Original Acrylic Stand.

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: The Santa Society Crown Summons: Ordinary

Event Period: Thursday, December 19 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons will be held featuring Christmas 2024 versions of Liltotto Lamperd and Gremmy Thoumeaux.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.
One new character is guaranteed on Step 10 and Step 20 of the x10 Summons.

Receive Rewards by Attempting the Extra Wave in the Hardest Guild Quest Difficulty

Event Period: Tuesday, December 17 16:30 to Sunday, January 5, 2025 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter (Posting on Official X)
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en ).
2. Post content of a Guild Quest's Extra Wave with the hashtag #BBSExtraWave, or comment on the campaign post.

How to Enter (Posting on Official Discord)
 1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server .
2. Post content of a Guild Quest's Extra Wave in the "Attempt the EXTRA WAVE" channel.

Please check the Brave Souls official X account or the news on the Brave Souls official website for more details.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:







iOS /AndroidTM/PC/PS4TM/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre:









 3D Action

Price:









Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:


Official X Account:




 @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

Official YouTube Channel:

Official Instagram:




@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

Official TikTok:


 @bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:







© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot













© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store:

Google Play:

Steam:

PlayStation Store:

Nintendo eShop:

Xbox Store:

SOURCE KLab Inc.

