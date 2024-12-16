(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is scheduled to hold the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 on Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( ) for more information.
Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is scheduled to hold the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 on Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 (JST/UTC+9).
Livestream Schedule
Friday, December 27, 2024 from 20:00 to 22:00 (JST/UTC+9)
Livestream Cast
Guests
Masakazu Morita (Voice of Ichigo Kurosaki)
Ryotaro Okiayu (Voice of Byakuya Kuchiki)
Noriaki Sugiyama (Voice of Uryu Ishida)
Hiroki Yasumoto (Voice of Yasutora Sado/Chad)
Hosts
Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani)
Azusa Sekine
*Please note that the contents, times, and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.
Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
EN:
JP:
X Live:
EN:
JP:
EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.
First prize is 3000 Spirit Orbs! Brave Souls Raffle 2024
Entry Period: Monday, December 16 16:00 to Friday, December 27 19:59 (JST/UTC+9)
How to Enter
1. Log in to Brave Souls during the above entry period. (Player ID is used as the individual raffle number.)
2. Tune in to the Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024 livestream.
3. The guests will read out the winning numbers.
Bleach: Brave Souls Year End Bankai Live 2024! RP Campaign!
Campaign Period: Friday, December 27 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Repost the livestream post from the official X account to enter to be 1 of 3 winners to receive new Brave Souls original merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio, as well as a limited edition original coaster set (13 units).
Players will Receive Prizes if their Post with #BankaiLive is Read Live
Event Period: Friday, December 27 from around 19:50 to the end of the livestream (JST/UTC+9)
Share any thoughts about the livestream on X by using the hashtag #BankaiLive.
Participants that have their comment read out will receive a Brave Souls Original Greeting Card Set and a BLEACH Puzzle Original Acrylic Stand.
Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: The Santa Society Crown Summons: Ordinary
Event Period: Thursday, December 19 16:00 to Tuesday, December 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
A Summons will be held featuring Christmas 2024 versions of Liltotto Lamperd and Gremmy Thoumeaux.
The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.
One new character is guaranteed on Step 10 and Step 20 of the x10 Summons.
Receive Rewards by Attempting the Extra Wave in the Hardest Guild Quest Difficulty
Event Period: Tuesday, December 17 16:30 to Sunday, January 5, 2025 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
How to Enter (Posting on Official X)
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en ).
2. Post content of a Guild Quest's Extra Wave with the hashtag #BBSExtraWave, or comment on the campaign post.
How to Enter (Posting on Official Discord)
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server .
2. Post content of a Guild Quest's Extra Wave in the "Attempt the EXTRA WAVE" channel.
Please check the Brave Souls official X account or the news on the Brave Souls official website for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-game news for further details.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform:
iOS /AndroidTM/PC/PS4TM/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One
Genre:
3D Action
Price:
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:
Official X Account:
@bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Instagram:
@bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord:
Official TikTok:
@bleachbrs_en_official
Copyright:
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store:
Google Play:
Steam:
PlayStation Store:
Nintendo eShop:
Xbox Store:
SOURCE KLab Inc.
