(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global drayage services market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.60 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

2.52%

during the forecast period. Growing industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing sector. However,

shortage of skilled drayage drivers

poses a challenge. Key market players include Asiana USA, Boa Logistics LLC, ContainerPort Group Inc., Continental Logistics, Duncan and Son Lines Inc., Evans Delivery Co. Inc., G and D Integrated, Hub Group Inc., IMC Companies LLC, Interlog USA, ITS Con, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., NFI Industries Inc., PLS Logistics, PORT CITY LOGISTICS, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., Taylor Distributing Co., and Trinity Logistics Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drayage Services Market 2025-2029 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Electronics and electrical, Food and beverage, Consumer goods and retail, and Others), Type (Inter-carrier drayage, Expedited drayage, Intra-carrier drayage, Pier drayage, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Asiana USA, Boa Logistics LLC, ContainerPort Group Inc., Continental Logistics, Duncan and Son Lines Inc., Evans Delivery Co. Inc., G and D Integrated, Hub Group Inc., IMC Companies LLC, Interlog USA, ITS ConGlobal, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., NFI Industries Inc., PLS Logistics, PORT CITY LOGISTICS, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc., Schneider National Inc., Taylor Distributing Co., and Trinity Logistics Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Drayage services play a crucial role in the logistics industry, facilitating the movement of freight between ports, harbors, warehouses, and intermodal transportation hubs like rail yards. With the boom in e-commerce sales and the need for fast delivery, drayage companies have become essential partners for retailers and manufacturers. Containers, the backbone of intermodal shipping, are moved using trucks, trains, and cargo ships. Drayage services help manage congestion, optimize transportation solutions, and ensure real-time visibility through digital platforms and GPS tracking. Emission standards, congestion management, and infrastructure development are key challenges. The e-commerce industry's growth, urbanization, and infrastructure bottlenecks drive the need for cost-effective transportation and process automation. Regional variations, trade volumes, and port closures necessitate the use of real-time tracking systems, telematics, and optimization algorithms. The future of drayage services lies in digital platforms, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and autonomous vehicles.



The e-commerce market is experiencing significant growth and is transforming retail and distribution channels. Customers prefer online shopping due to its convenience, easy access to alternatives, and home delivery services. The increasing use of the Internet and mobile devices is fueling the expansion of the global e-commerce industry. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in this market, driven by the rising purchasing power of its middle class population. This trend has led to an increased demand for drayage services to facilitate the transportation of goods from warehouses to distribution centers and ultimately to consumers' doors.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The logistics service sector, including freight and shipping industries, faces several challenges in the modern business landscape. With the rise of e-commerce industries and essential goods, there is an increasing demand for fast delivery. Drayage services, which involve the transportation of containers and cargo from ports, harbors, and warehouses to rail yards and distribution centers, play a crucial role in this process. Intermodal shipping using containers and intermodal transportation via trucks, trains, and cargo ships require efficient coordination. Drayage companies face challenges such as infrastructure bottlenecks, congestion, and regional variations in trade volumes. The e-commerce boom and urbanization put pressure on infrastructure development and emission standards. Real-time visibility, data analytics, process automation, and optimization algorithms are essential for cost-effective transportation and efficient cargo handling. Challenges include port closures, containerization, and the need for real-time tracking systems using GPS, telematics, and cloud-based platforms. The integration of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and autonomous vehicles is expected to address some of these challenges. Emission standards, congestion management, and cargo security are also critical concerns. The drayage services market plays a crucial role in delivering goods to various destinations in a timely manner. A streamlined supply chain is essential to meet customer demands and ensure satisfaction. However, the market faces challenges, including a shortage of skilled drayage drivers. This issue is exacerbated by factors such as low wages, long working hours, and the implementation of electronic logging devices (ELDs). Additionally, traffic congestion around ports and metropolitan areas results in significant time spent waiting for delivery. Addressing these challenges is imperative to mitigate their impact on market growth and maintain an efficient drayage services supply chain.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This drayage services market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Electronics and electrical

1.2 Food and beverage

1.3 Consumer goods and retail 1.4 Others



2.1 Inter-carrier drayage

2.2 Expedited drayage

2.3 Intra-carrier drayage

2.4 Pier drayage 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Electronics and electrical-

The electronics industry experienced a growth spurt in 2023, with expectations of continued significant expansion during the forecast period. Drayage services are essential for the seamless logistics and supply chain operations in the electronics and electrical segment. These services facilitate the transportation of components, parts, and raw materials from ports or manufacturing facilities to assembly plants or warehouses. The industry landscape has evolved over the last decade, with production shifting from high-cost countries to low-cost hubs like China. In 2022, the US, Hong Kong, and China were the top three electronics producers. China has been prioritizing eco-friendly manufacturing practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to increased inter-country trade and the demand for drayage services. The electronics industry's focus on innovation and digitalization is driving the production of high-performance devices and household appliances, further fueling market growth for drayage services.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The Drayage Services Market plays a crucial role in the logistics industry, facilitating the movement of freight between ports, harbors, warehouses, and distribution centers. Drayage services involve the transportation of containers and cargo over short distances using trucks, trains, or intermodal transportation. This market is integral to the shipping industry, particularly for intermodal shipping and just-in-time delivery systems. Drayage companies use a variety of equipment, including shipping containers, trailers, and intermodal containers, to transport goods. Rail yards serve as essential hubs for intermodal transportation, allowing for seamless transfer between trucks, trains, and cargo ships. Real-time monitoring and GPS tracking are increasingly important tools for optimizing drayage operations and ensuring efficient, reliable delivery. The market for drayage services is driven by the growth of international trade and the need for timely, cost-effective transportation solutions.

Market Research Overview

The drayage services market encompasses the logistics segment that specializes in the transportation of freight, particularly containers, between ports, harbors, warehouses, and intermodal transportation facilities such as rail yards. This market plays a crucial role in the shipping industry, facilitating the movement of cargoes, including essential goods and those for the e-commerce industries, over short distances using trucks, trains, and cargo ships. With the e-commerce boom and urbanization, there is a growing demand for fast delivery and cost-effective transportation solutions. Drayage companies leverage digital platforms, real-time monitoring, and optimization algorithms to provide real-time visibility, data analytics, and process automation. Emission standards, congestion management, and infrastructure development are key challenges in this market, with regional variations and trade volumes influencing port and intermodal drayage, dedicated drayage for retail, manufacturing, automotive, chemicals, and consumer goods sectors. The integration of technologies like GPS tracking, telematics, cloud-based platforms, mobile applications, optimization algorithms, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and autonomous vehicles is transforming the drayage services landscape.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Electronics And Electrical



Food And Beverage



Consumer Goods And Retail

Others

Type



Inter-carrier Drayage



Expedited Drayage



Intra-carrier Drayage



Pier Drayage

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED