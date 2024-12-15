(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2024 Vendor Assessment

TOKYO, Dec 16, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51812324, November 2024).

Fujitsu is promoting the concept of Work Life Shift , a new human-centered approach that helps people and companies work and live more sustainably.

The Human-Centric Experience Workspace, Fujitsu's digital workplace service, consists of a next-generation service desk that uses AI-powered interactive agents and process automation to help optimize costs and improve the employee experience, and a managed service based on Microsoft 365 that provides total support for the design, deployment, operation, and security of a customer's workplace strategy.

Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the creation of an environment where people can live and work with peace of mind through digital innovation.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Related Link: Human-Centric Experience Workspace

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Cloud & Enterprise