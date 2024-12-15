(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices size is estimated to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Heart valve replacement devices are essential medical solutions for individuals with damaged heart valves. These devices are categorized into three types based on the valve material: mechanical, tissue/bioprosthetic, and transcatheter. Mechanical valves, manufactured from synthetic materials like plastic, carbon, or metal, offer durability and longevity, typically lasting about 25 years. They are suitable for patients below 65 years with valve stenosis or regurgitation and a history of atrial fibrillation. However, patients must take anticoagulants for life due to the risk of blood clots. Mechanical valves are ideal for patients with small-sized hearts and are represented by products like Medtronic Open Pivot Mechanical Heart Valves, Edwards INTUITY Elite valve system, and Carbomedics Aortic Family. Tissue/bioprosthetic valves, derived from animal tissues or human donor tissue, provide strength and a ten-year lifespan without anticoagulant consumption. They are recommended for older patients above 65 years. However, they may not be suitable for neonatal and pediatric patients due to their tendency to break down. Some popular bioprosthetic valves include Medtronic's Mosaic and Mosaic Ultra Bioprostheses and Abbott's The EPIC MITRAL STENDED TISSUE VALVE WITH LINX ANTICALCIFICATION technology. Transcatheter heart valves, designed to replace the aortic valve, are minimally invasive, requiring mild sedation and few incisions, with short hospital stays. They are beneficial for patients with aortic valve stenosis, improving their survival rate. Complications associated with transcatheter valves include bleeding, stroke, arrhythmias, kidney disease, infections, and heart attack. Boston Scientific Corporation's LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, JenaValve Technology's JenaValve Pericardial TAVR System, and Medtronic's Evolut PRO System are some transcatheter heart valves available in the market. The growth of the heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, technological advancements, and an aging population. The demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising awareness of heart valve replacement therapies are also contributing factors. These trends are expected to propel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Heart valves are essential components of the cardiovascular system, allowing the efficient flow of blood between heart chambers and the rest of the body. Damage to heart valves due to congenital defects, acquired conditions such as infections, age-related changes, heart attacks, or calcific degeneration can lead to regurgitation or stenosis, requiring treatment. Heart disease patients may first attempt medicines or lifestyle changes, but when these methods fail, heart valve repair or replacement becomes necessary. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) are minimally invasive procedures that have gained popularity due to their lower risk compared to open-heart surgery. The FDA has approved several heart valve repair and replacement devices, leading to numerous acquisitions and innovations in the market. Cardiovascular diseases, including heart valve damage, affect millions worldwide, driving the demand for these devices. However, their high cost and stringent regulatory procedures can limit access to some patients. Diagnostic technologies, such as echocardiography, help identify heart valve issues early, allowing for timely intervention. Heart valve repair and replacement devices are crucial for treating various heart conditions, improving patients' quality of life and longevity. The market for these devices is constantly evolving, with ongoing research and development to address the unique needs of different patient populations.

Heart valves are essential components of the cardiovascular system, allowing the proper flow of blood through the heart. Damage to heart valves can occur due to congenital defects, age-related changes, infections, heart attacks, calcific degeneration, and other heart diseases. Damaged valves can lead to conditions such as regurgitation or stenosis, which can result in heart failure, stroke, blood clots, and even death. Treatment options include medicines, lifestyle changes, and surgical procedures. Heart valve repair and replacement devices are used to address damaged or diseased valves. These devices include prosthetic valves, such as mechanical and biological valves, as well as transcatheter valves like TAVR and TAVI. The industry has seen significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the aging population. However, high costs and regulatory procedures, including FDA approval and stringency, can hinder market growth. Heart valve repair and replacement devices are used for both surgical procedures and minimally invasive percutaneous procedures. Mechanical valves and tissue bioprosthetic valves are common types of surgical heart valves, while transcatheter heart valves and percutaneous heart valves are used for minimally invasive procedures. Industry growth drivers include the increasing number of diagnostic technologies for congenital heart defects and the development of new technologies like TMVR.

