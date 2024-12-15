Cold Wave Grips North India, Mercury Dips In Delhi NCR: IMD Predicts Sharp Dip In Temperatures In THESE Regions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cold weather conditions continued to grip Punjab and Haryana on Sunday while the minimum temperature dropped to 4.9°C in Delhi. Meanwhile northern Odisha remained in the grip of a severe cold wave - with temperatures in Mayurbhanj district reaching as low as - 10°C. The IMD has also forecast severe cold wave conditions over large swathes of the country for the next few days.

“North-westerly winds are blowing and south-easterly winds will blow in North India. There is a possibility of a 1°C to 2°C drop in temperature for Delhi. Cold wave have been recorded in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India. There is a possibility of an increase in temperature by December 16 to 17.” IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions are“likely to continue to prevail over northwest India during next five days and over central India next three days”. Winter has also gripped north India with the temperature dropping in various areas amid a fresh spate of snowfall.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh. Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch and Telangana. Cold day conditions very likely in isolated places of West Madhya Pradesh,” the Met department predicted for Monday.

Meanwhile parts of southern India were inundated on Sunday amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. thereafter, it is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during subsequent two days,” the weather department explained in its latest bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)