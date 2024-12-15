Delhi CM Atishi Writes To HM Amit Shah Over Rohingyas; BJP Calls It Sham

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Atishi on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the Central of settling Rohingyas in the city, a move that evoked a sharp reaction from the BJP which slammed the CM for spreading falsehood.

She claimed in her letter that the Centre was protecting Rohingyas' rights over that of other citizens.

"The BJP-led Central government has settled a large number of illegal migrant Rohingya refugees in different parts of Delhi by keeping the people and the government of Delhi in the dark," Atishi said in the letter which she posted on X.

She also cited an old tweet (X-post) from 2022 by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The BJP countered by claiming that Puri's tweet had mentioned the settlement of legal refugees, not illegal infiltrators.

BJP Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj hit back and said that the letter written by CM Atishi to HM Shah is proof of her administrative and political immaturity.

"The people of Delhi deserve honesty and accountability, not politics of distraction through baseless accusations and blame games. It is highly unfortunate that the Chief Minister is misleading citizens on such a sensitive issue to hide the failures of her government," she said.

No Rohingya illegal migrant in Delhi has been allotted an EWS (Economically Weaker Section) house. The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified this matter in a statement on August 17, 2022, said the MP.

“If, as Chief Minister, Atishi is unaware of these facts, it is a matter of serious concern. And if she is aware, I appeal to her to stop spreading misinformation and creating divisions,” Swaraj said.

The truth is that the AAP government has been aiding the settlement of Rohingyas - providing them with water, electricity, and even Rs 10,000 in monthly financial assistance.

Swaraj further mentioned that the Chief Minister should understand that the people of Delhi are wise and are watching everything. They understand the real intent behind these efforts, which are being made to divert attention from the actual issues -- scams, crumbling infrastructure, or the daily troubles of the people.

She stated that for the progress and harmony of Delhi, I strongly request that all forms of assistance provided to Rohingyas be stopped immediately, and the government should focus on solving the real problems faced by the citizens of Delhi.

“Delhi needs leadership that prioritises the well-being of its citizens over politics,” she said.