(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, conferred the Zayed the Second Medal on His Excellency Huang Runqiu, of Ecology and Environment of China, and Xie Zhenhua, China's former Special Envoy for Climate Change, in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the success of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was hosted by the UAE in 2023.



The award ceremony was held during a reception hosted by His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, in honor of His Excellency the Minister of Ecology and Environment of China and the former Special Envoy for Climate Change in China. The reception took place as part of their visit to the UAE-China Friendship Festival, organized by the UAE Embassy in Beijing, celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.