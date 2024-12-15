Trump emphasizes need of ‘day one’ US policy alterations

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald aims to issue more than 25 executive orders on his first day in office, aiming to dramatically alter several U.S. policies, according to Reuters. Sources close to Trump reveal that he intends to make a significant impact with quick action, outpacing his first term's pace. Further executive orders will follow in the days and weeks after his inauguration.



Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that the president-elect plans to use his executive power to fulfill campaign promises to the American people. The orders will likely focus on various areas, including immigration enforcement and resuming the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, despite potential resistance from Democrat-led states. One significant order would address ending birthright citizenship, which has been granted to anyone born in the U.S. under the 14th Amendment.



Other proposed orders would reverse the Biden administration's policies on equity, including those related to transgender rules, racial preferences, and mandatory diversity training for federal contractors. Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, is reportedly coordinating these efforts, which are based on drafts from conservative think tanks. Many of Trump’s first-term orders were challenged in court but eventually upheld.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994577