Shura Council Deputy Speaker From Darb Al Saai: Activities Here Instill National Values

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti along with several members of the council, visited Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal this evening, where Her Excellency was briefed on National Day activities and events organized by the of Culture, running until December 18.

Accompanied by HE of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani on the tour, Her Excellency learned about the cultural activities taking place at Darb Al Saai, in addition to the national march, a central piece to National Day celebrations.

HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti expressed her admiration for the remarkable diversity of events at Darb Al Saai this year, which has attracted a large audience from both Qatari and resident families, particularly children who engaged with the educational, recreational, and cultural activities in place.

Her Excellency emphasized these activities' significant role in instilling in younger generations national values and solidifying their sense of loyalty, belonging, and pride in national identity.

HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council also praised the creativity in the activities at Darb Al Saai, most notably 'Sana Qatar', held for the first time this year. She also highlighted the interactive play areas, theaters, museums, and the Qatari house, which add a special touch to this years celebrations.

Dr. Al Sulaiti commended the Ministry of Culture for its outstanding organization and creativity, putting these activities and events together, inviting all citizens and residents to visit Darb Al Saai to enjoy the festive atmosphere and celebrate national day. (

