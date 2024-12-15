Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will consist of blowing dust to dusty conditions at times with some clouds and relatively cold daytime becomes cold to very cold at places at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

The reported added that offshore will see slight dust to dusty weather at times and scattered clouds, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 13-23 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times. Offshore, it will be northwesterly 18 KT-28 KT, reaches 35 KT at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 ft, rising to 12 ft at places at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places at times, while offshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2km or less at places at time.

MENAFN15122024000067011011ID1108994271