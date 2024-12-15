Dubai Culture Brings 15 Arab and International Artists Together for Dubai’s First Sculpture Symposium

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 12 December 2024: The inaugural edition of the Dubai Sculpture Symposium 2024, organised by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), brings together a diverse array of unique sculptures and artistic works at the Al Shindagha Historical District. This initiative aims to highlight the significance of sculpture as an art form, enhance Dubai’s visual identity, and cultivate an inspiring environment that empowers and supports local and international talent in the field of sculpture. The symposium acts as a platform for local artists to connect with international peers, exchange knowledge on various sculpting techniques, and benefit from global expertise. By doing so, the symposium raises awareness of public art, showcasing the pivotal role sculpture plays in supporting cultural and creative industries.

This ground-breaking event, the first of its kind in Dubai, runs until 22 December and features over 15 sculptors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, China, Ukraine, and beyond. Among the participants is Emirati artist Dr. Mohammed Yousif, President of the Emirates Fine Arts Society, whose piece ‘Shells' tells the story of two mysterious shells that reflect Dubai’s essence and beauty. Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi presents her dynamic sculpture ‘Dubai Heart,’ a piece that is part of a series that blends local cultural elements and traditions with modern interpretations, symbolising the UAE's rapid evolution.

Syrian artist Aktham Abdul Hamid contributes with his ‘Cultural Accumulation’ piece, which explores humanity’s layered experiences from history to the age of artificial intelligence. Chinese artist Liu Yang’s ‘Starry Sky in Dubai’ captures the mesmerising beauty of Dubai's night skies using innovative light effects, while Saudi sculptor Mohammed Al Thagafi’s ‘Conversation’ symbolises societal harmony through a delicate balance of soft and strong elements.

Artists from across the globe have also created works inspired by Dubai’s heritage and aspirations. Romanian sculptor Ana Maria Negara’s ‘Fractal’ reflects the geometric harmony found in Dubai’s architecture, while Georgian artist Jhon Gogaberishvili’s ‘Fountain’ portrays the movement of water droplets as a metaphor for balance between chaos and beauty. Bulgarian artist Georgi Minchev’s ‘Fragment of Something Bigger’ conveys life’s contrasts, from joy to sorrow, through unique sculptural forms. Spanish artist José Millán’s sculpture, ‘Harmonic Connections,’ consists of two elements resembling arms rising and intertwining at a central point, symbolising unity, connection, and the elegance of human relationships.

Ukrainian artist Lyudmyla Mysko, an award-winning sculptor with works displayed in over 30 countries, showcases her series of monumental sculptures titled ‘Magnetic Designer.’ Her pieces combine physical form with spatial voids, maintaining harmony and balance within the outer stone mass.

Tunisian artist Mohamed Bouaziz presents his artwork, ‘Our Land,’ encapsulating the essence of life, continuous movement, and interconnectedness. It serves as a reminder of the urgent need to preserve our planet for future generations. Fellow Tunisian artist Mohamed Sahnoun, recipient of the first prize at the International Calligraphy Forum in Algeria, showcases ‘Moon,’ a sculpture of a large circle crafted from Omani white marble, symbolising a full moon that transitions into a crescent with movement, accompanied by Arabic calligraphy reflecting the distinctiveness of Arab-Islamic identity.

Egyptian artist Said Badr contributes ‘City Gate,’ a sculpture composed of two vertical blocks separated by a transparent space, symbolising a gateway to the city and bearing messages that connect the past, present, and future. Italian artist Stefano Sabetta’s work, ‘Gushing Coral,’ reflects the dynamics of movement and interactions within Dubai, inspired by the complexity of coral reefs, neural networks, and genetic codes, generating new ideas and forms of life.

Polish artist Wiktor Kopacz presents his piece, ‘Thirst for Life,’ which expresses the idea that the best lies within us. Through striving and seeking, new ideas emerge, leading to positive changes in our lives.

The symposium will host specialised workshops and panels, including sessions on environmental sustainability in public art, interactive sculpture, and preserving historical sculptures. These discussions, scheduled for 14 and 21 December, aim to engage participants and the public in meaningful dialogues about art’s role in shaping sustainable and innovative societies. The event concludes with special recognition for participating artists, celebrating their contributions to advancing creativity and innovation.

To ensure safety, the symposium is not open to children. It also reinforces Dubai Culture’s commitment to fostering global cultural dialogue, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for art, and inspiring creativity across communities.





