TN AG Division Of Consumer Affairs Issues Consumer Alert Reminding Veterans And Service Members To File Claims In Harris Jewelry Settlement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE -The Office of the Tennessee Attorney General's Division of Consumer Affairs urges veterans and service members deceived by Harris Jewelry to file their claim for refunds on or before December 21, 2024.

On June 9, 2020, Tennessee and Harris Jewelry settled allegations the company violated the Services Business Act and the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act. Two years later, the Trade Commission and other states entered a settlement with the company about similar issues.

Under these settlements, Harris Jewelry committed to providing restitution to consumers harmed by its business practices. While some consumers have already received relief through the settlements, many eligible consumers were not able to file claims because Harris Jewelry closed the restitution portal prematurely. The court ordered Harris Jewelry to reopen the restitution portal to allow all remaining eligible consumers to request a refund, but that opportunity is ending very soon.

Consumers are eligible for refunds if they signed a retail installment contract containing a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan ("JWPP") between January 1, 2014, and July 20, 2022. Those consumers are eligible for a refund of the full amount of any JWPP purchases they paid for.

The Division of Consumer Affairs urges Tennessee veterans and service members, most notably those in the Montgomery County and Fort Campbell community, to file their claims on or before December 21, 2024.

To file your claim, please click here .

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.