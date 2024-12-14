Pentagon forces landing on accident-plagued aircraft

(MENAFN) The U.S. Defense Department has temporarily grounded V-22 Ospreys following a near-crash incident in November at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico. The tiltrotor aircraft, which combines helicopter-like maneuverability with the speed and range of a turboprop plane, has faced numerous safety challenges since its introduction in 1989, with a total of 64 deaths and 93 injuries linked to crashes involving the aircraft.



Despite costing up to $70 million per unit, the V-22 Osprey is a primary assault support aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). The decision to pause flights was made by Vice Admiral Carl Chebi, head of Naval Air Systems Command, following the November incident, which was reportedly caused by a metal weakness believed to be related to a fatal crash in Japan last year.



The V-22 has been involved in several crashes over the years, including incidents in Japan, Australia, and Norway, which have claimed multiple lives. An investigation published by AP earlier this year highlighted a significant rise in safety issues since 2019, pointing to design flaws inherent in the aircraft, such as its small propellers and hybrid nature, which require careful monitoring by the crew.



In light of these concerns, some lawmakers have called for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ground the V-22 fleet and conduct a thorough safety review. Despite these setbacks, the Marine Corps intends to continue operating the V-22 until at least 2050.



