'We Will Fight For Justice': Outrage In Kolkata As RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Gets Bail In Rape-Murder Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Protests erupted in Kolkata on Saturday after two key suspects in the RG Kar rape-murder case were granted bail. Doctors in the city have also alleged a“nexus” between the Mamata Banerjee-led government, state and the CBI to“cover up the whole incident”. Several parties allied with the TMC also launched protest rallies in various parts of the city on Saturday.

"We will fight for justice and it is our right," said the mother of the victim.

The parents of the deceased medico joined junior doctors and hundreds of other people for a protest march over the“delay in framing charges by the CBI” against all the“conspirators”. in the rape and murder of the woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Sealdah court granted bail to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case. The on-duty trainee doctor has been found raped and murdered within the hospital premises in early August - sparking pan-India outrage and agitations.

| CBI files chargesheet against former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, four others

Meanwhile the Left parties and the Congress launched protest rallies at various locations in Kolkata, alleging that the CBI had "failed" to deliver justice in the case. They also alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had a“tacit understanding” with the BJP-led Centre.

The Congress took out a procession from Rabindra Sadan area to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in southern Kolkata and criticised the central probe agency for its alleged inability to frame charges against the two accused in the case. The police stopped the Congress activists from entering the Nizam Palace - prompting a scuffle between the agitators and the officials.

Meanwhile SUCI (Communist) activists marched from Karunamoyee to the CGO Complex in Salt Lake while the students' wing of the CPI(M) led a rally in College Street area.

(With inputs from agencies)