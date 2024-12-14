Talentuch Hosted An HR Webinar With Jon Wolheim On How To Build An Effective Recruitment Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) An international recruitment agency shared expert tips and strategies for building a recruitment department from scratch on a budget.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Talentuch , a talent agency and a renowned player in international IT recruitment, recently conducted an informative HR webinar, featuring Jon Wolheim – an esteemed speaker in the spheres of business, HR, and technology.This insightful session on“How to Build a Recruitment Team from Scratch on a Budget” is a part of the Talentuch HR webinar series, specifically designed to inform HR business partners, HR executives, and business owners and provide them with actionable strategies to create and manage a high-performing recruitment department.Moreover, to ensure the webinar guests received maximum useful information, Talentuch randomly selected one lucky attendee to receive a special gift – a book“First, Break All the Rules” by Don Clifton.Addressing the Challenges of Recruitment Team with a Free HR WebinarBuilding a recruitment team that consistently delivers results is no small feat. Companies have to ensure they not only hire the right people, but also have created the right team structure, use the most appropriate tools, and retain and develop the team while meeting KPIs and ensuring ROI.Talentuch webinar HR offered a roadmap for HR leaders, business owners, and recruitment managers to handle all the challenges of building a recruitment team from scratch on the spot.Jon Wolheim, a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and an MBA graduate from the University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business, shared his expertise on every aspect of recruitment team building – from building the right structure to choosing the tools – ensuring that HR webinar attendees left with practical knowledge on how to improve their hiring strategies.Key HR Webinar Topics That We Covered- Structuring Your Recruitment Team: Tips on how to effectively organize recruiters, managers, and sourcers to meet organizational goals.- Scaling for Hiring Volumes: Determining the optimal team size based on current and projected recruitment needs.- Choosing the Right Tools: Identifying the best ATS and other required recruitment tools that will help to enhance efficiency.- Defining Metrics and KPIs: Setting the right goals for each team member to track performance and ensure full alignment with business strategy.- Leadership Strategies: Managing and motivating recruitment teams to turn hiring into a competitive advantage.Jon Wolheim: A Trusted Voice in Business Management and ITJon Wolheim, VP of People and Culture at Games for Love, brings extensive expertise in business management, performance management, and workplace culture. At Games for Love, he oversees global talent acquisition, employee well-being, and performance programs, driving impactful change through gaming therapy. Jon's career includes over 20 years in the tech sector, where he has led People and Culture initiatives for such companies like Apple, Amazon, and SoundHound AI.HR Book Giveaway for Talent Acquisition Webinar AttendeesTalentuch is committed to fostering a culture of learning and development, as well as the sense of a close-knit HR community among the company's HR webinar attendees. To emphasize this dedication, the company gifted a book“First, Break All the Rules” by Don Clifton to one randomly chosen participant. This highlighted Talentuch's belief in the power of continuous education for HR professionals.Exclusive Access to Webinar ContentFor those who missed the live session , Talentuch has made the HR webinar recording available for free. HR leaders and recruitment specialists can access the webinar recording at their convenience. You can get free access to Jon's expert advice on implementing top recruitment practices by registering on Talentuch's website. Pay attention – the content is available for free for a limited time.About TalentuchTalentuch specializes in international IT recruitment, offering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses worldwide. With over eight years of experience and a team of recruitment professionals, Talentuch has successfully closed thousands of technical positions, ensuring that clients can scale efficiently and effectively.

