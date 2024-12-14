Surface Disinfectant Market To Reach USD 10.3 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand For Healthcare Applications | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the Surface Disinfectant is driven by increasing demand in healthcare settings for infection control and rising consumer awareness about the importance of hygiene in residential and commercial spaces. Austin, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Surface Disinfectant Market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” The Surface Disinfectant Market is experiencing significant growth driven by heightened hygiene awareness, the rise in healthcare-associated infections, and stringent government regulations enforcing sanitation standards. Demand for advanced disinfectant solutions is particularly strong in healthcare, hospitality, and residential sectors, where maintaining a germ-free environment is essential. Companies are innovating to develop faster, more effective, and eco-friendly products, exemplified by Diversey's launch of Oxivir Three 64 in May 2024 and SC Johnson's new disinfectant line in May 2023. Additionally, research published in May 2023 confirmed the efficacy of alcohol-based disinfectants against emerging pathogens like the monkeypox virus. With technological advancements and sustainability trends shaping market dynamics, there is a growing emphasis on safer formulations, such as bio-based and accelerated hydrogen peroxide disinfectants, creating new opportunities for market participants while reflecting a competitive landscape focused on meeting the rising demand for superior hygiene solutions.

3M Company (C. diff Solution Tablets, HB Quat Disinfectant Cleaner)

BASF SE (Glutaraldehyde-based disinfectants, Hydrogen peroxide solutions)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (Oxivir TB, Virex II 256)

Ecolab (Oasis Pro 66, Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant)

Evonik Industries AG (Vestocide, Protectol PE)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (PURELL Healthcare Surface Disinfectant, PURELL Professional Surface Disinfectant)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril Surface Cleaner, Bref Power Cleaner)

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health (Band-Aid Antiseptic Wash, Neosporin Wound Cleanser)

Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW) (Kimcare Antibacterial Surface Cleaner, Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes)

Medline Industries (Micro-Kill R2, Micro-Kill One Germicidal Alcohol Wipes)

PDI Inc. (Super Sani-Cloth Germicidal Wipes, Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray)

Procter & Gamble (Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, Comet Disinfecting Cleaner)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Lysol Disinfecting Spray, Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaner)

SC Johnson Professional (TruShot Disinfectant, Windex Multi-Surface Disinfectant Cleaner)

Spartan Chemical Company (TB-Cide Quat, Halt Disinfectant Cleaner)

Steris (Spor-Klenz Ready-to-Use Disinfectant, Vesphene II SE Disinfectant)

The Clorox Company (Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Wipes, Clorox Disinfecting Mist)

Unilever (Domestos Surface Spray, Cif Pro Formula)

W.M. Barr (Klean-Strip Disinfectant Cleaner, Mold Armor Mold and Mildew Killer) Whiteley Corporation (Viraclean, Hypochlor) Surface Disinfectant Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Composition (Bio-based, Chemical [Alcohol-Based, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC), Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Others])

. By Form (Liquid, Sprays, Wipes)

. By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Food & Beverage Industry, Residential and Commercial Spaces, Retail & Wholesale Stores, Others)

. By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Online Stores, Retail Stores, Others) Key Drivers . Rising Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Demand for Efficient Surface Disinfection Solutions in Healthcare Facilities

. Strict Government Regulations and Industry Standards for Hygiene and Sanitization Boost Market Demand for Surface Disinfectants

What are the growth factors of the Surface Disinfectant market?

The growth of the Surface Disinfectant market is primarily driven by several factors:



The increasing focus on sanitation in healthcare settings, where surface disinfectants are crucial in controlling infections, has driven the growth of the market.

The food sector is heavily investing in surface disinfectants to ensure hygiene and safety, with stringent regulations being enforced globally. Increased awareness about the importance of clean environments, especially post-COVID-19, has made disinfectants a staple in homes and commercial spaces.

Supply Chain Analysis of the Surface Disinfectant Market

The Surface Disinfectant market shows varied adoption across sectors, with healthcare leading at 40% adoption and an 8.5% CAGR, driven by heightened hygiene protocols and infection prevention. The food and beverage industry follows at 25% adoption with a 7.2% CAGR, due to strict food safety standards. Residential and commercial spaces account for 20% of adoption and a 6.8% CAGR, as consumer hygiene awareness increases. Retail and wholesale stores represent 15% with a 5.9% CAGR, driven by cleanliness standards and public health concerns. Additionally, the rise in demand for eco-friendly disinfectants and regulations in regions like Europe further boosts market growth across these industries.

In 2023, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the surface disinfectant market, holding around 40% of the market share. This dominance is driven by the stringent hygiene standards and infection control requirements in healthcare environments. Hospitals and clinics rely on high-performance disinfectants to sanitize surfaces, medical equipment, and patient areas. Alcohol-based and hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants are commonly used in these settings due to their quick action and effectiveness against pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The essential need for infection prevention in healthcare facilities ensures sustained demand for disinfectants in this sector.

Recent Developments

April 2023: SC Johnson unveiled its new FamilyGuardTM Brand Disinfectant Line, enabling families to maintain a clean and safe environment while enjoying activities without worry.

January 2023: Medline partnered with Integrated UVC Solutions to advance UV disinfection in healthcare. Through this collaboration, Medline will distribute the Spectra 1000 device, providing integrated surface and air disinfection solutions to healthcare providers.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the Surface Disinfectant market in 2023, holding a market share of 40%. This is largely attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high consumer awareness regarding hygiene, and the increased use of disinfectants in both residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the market, leading to a long-lasting demand for disinfectants in public areas, healthcare settings, and food service industries. In addition, U.S. government regulations on cleanliness and infection control have further supported the dominance of this region.

The Surface Disinfectant Market is poised for strong growth, driven by innovations in product formulations and a rising demand for hygiene solutions across various sectors. The market's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of disinfectants in healthcare and food safety, as well as heightened consumer awareness around cleanliness and health.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction



Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions) Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary



Market Overview

Regional Synopsis Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology



Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis



Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Region, 2023

Raw Distribution Channel Pricing Analysis, by Country, by Region, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Region, 2023

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region Innovation and R&D, by Region, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape



List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements Market Positioning and Branding

7. Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation, by Composition

8. Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation, by Form

9. Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation, by End-use

10. Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation, by Distribution Channel

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

