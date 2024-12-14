Sonu Sood, Yo Yo Honey Singh Team Up For A Song In ‘Fateh’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Sonu Sood, who is awaiting the release of his directorial debut 'Fateh', has teamed up with Yo Yo Honey Singh for a track in the film.

The song is titled, 'Hitman', and its showcases a perfect blend of Sonu's intensity and the rapper's swag. The song is set to release on December 17. The duo announced the song on Saturday with a picture.

While both stars remain tight-lipped, they've strummed just enough curiosity with their hint-heavy post. In the caption they wrote, "Get ready to be blown away. #Hitman song out on 17th December! #Fateh releasing in cinemas on 10th January. Collab of the century away#Hitman song out on 17th December! #Fateh releasing in cinemas on 10th January. Collab of the century”.

It's the second track from the 'Fateh' album. In true Honey Singh style, expect beats that drop harder than a bassline and a melody that has the potential to be the earworm of the year.

Earlier, it was reported that vocalist Loire Cotler, who is known for her work in Grammy nominated movie 'Dune', has lent her voice to the song 'Call to Life' in 'Fateh'. Loire, who is a member of legendary music composer Hans Zimmer's band and famed for her unique vocal style that fuses an exotic blend of world rhythms with operatic grace, has also composed the track.

One action sequence in the film forms the backdrop of her composition and ethereal vocals, transforming a heart-thumping scene into an almost transcendental experience.

Produced by Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, 'Fateh' is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime. Starring Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on January 10, 2025.