TVS Motors, Reliance Jio, Tata AIG, OYO, ONGC Videsh And HPCL Win 17Th BML Munjal Awards For Excellence In Learning & Development

TVS Motors, Reliance Jio, Tata AIG, OYO, ONGC Videsh and
HPCL have been adjudged winners of the 17th BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence in
Learning & Development.
L-R: Shri. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman Hero Enterprise; Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri. Piyush Goyal unveiling the Braille Book
TVS Motors won in the Private Sector (manufacturing) category, Reliance Jio Infocomm and
Tata AIG General Insurance won in the Private Sector (Services) category, Oravel Stays (OYO)
won in the Emerging Stars category, ONGC Videsh won in the Public Sector category and
Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) won in the Sustained Excellence category.
The awards ceremony took place on December 12, 2024, at The Oberoi, New Delhi and were
given away by the Chief Guest, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry,
and the Guest of Honour, Mr. Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa.
The BML Munjal Awards annually celebrate excellence in Learning and Development (L&D) and
are a tribute to the enduring legacy of the late Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, founder of the Hero
Group. They recognize organizations that invest in people and reward companies that believe in continuous improvement and innovation. For the 2024 edition, hundreds of organizations
across sectors went through a rigorous four-stage screening process managed by Grant
Thornton Bharat.
The six winners were eventually picked by an independent jury comprising of Sanjay Nayar,
Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investment Fund, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing
Director, TVS Capital Funds, Rajat Dhawan, India Managing Partner & Senior Partner, McKinsey
& Company, Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder,
Indian Angel Network, Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Rajeev Dubey,
Editor In Chief, Fortune India and Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise.
Announcing this year's awards,
Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise , stated,
“People are the only assets that appreciate as time goes on, and they need to be placed at the
centre of
every model, whether it is for a business enterprise or a social venture.”
The Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry also unveiled the Braille (Hindi) edition of
The
Making of Hero
over the course of the evening.
The Making of Hero
is the inspiring story of four
Munjal brothers who, despite limited education and resources, revolutionized the two-wheeler
industry. The Braille edition - produced by Raised Lines Foundation, an imprint of HarperCollins
Publishers - has been launched to address the shortage of braille content in India which makes it
difficult for the blind and visually impaired to learn more about leadership, management,
business practices and many other life lessons. This edition is being provided to various
organizations and libraries across India free of cost so that visually impaired students and
professionals can access them.
Delivering his keynote address
Shri Piyush Goyal
remarked, "Perseverance, passion and
ambition can help people and companies reach great heights. When more people with fire in
their bellies begin to fulfil their aspirations, it will redefine India's growth story in the years to
come. It is equally important as well for differently abled people to realise their dreams and feel that they are contributing to the growth of the nation; for this to happen meaningfully, a
change in mindset is vital, and our Prime Minister's Divyangjan Swavalamban Yojana is a vital
initiative in this direction.''
In his address as the Guest of Honor,
Mr. Amitabh Kant , India's G20 Sherpa, added:“Talent
drives investment, which in turn drives growth. Without that, no company can prosper. These
awards are the human symbols of India's hard power.”
The evening's proceedings also featured an insightful discussion on the“ The Business of Doing
Good ” that featured an esteemed panel of Mr. Jayen Mehta, MD - Amul; Ms. Rajarshi Gupta,
MD - ONGC Videsh Ltd; Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, Government of India;
and Mr. Vineet Rai, Founder & Chairman of Aavishkaar Group.
For more information on the BML Munjal Awards, visit
