TVS Motors, Reliance Jio, Tata AIG, OYO, ONGC Videsh And HPCL Win 17Th BML Munjal Awards For Excellence In Learning & Development

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India TVS Motors, Reliance Jio, Tata AIG, OYO, ONGC Videsh and

HPCL have been adjudged winners of the 17th BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence in

Learning & Development.



L-R: Shri. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman Hero Enterprise; Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri. Piyush Goyal unveiling the Braille Book





TVS Motors won in the Private Sector (manufacturing) category, Reliance Jio Infocomm and

Tata AIG General Insurance won in the Private Sector (Services) category, Oravel Stays (OYO)

won in the Emerging Stars category, ONGC Videsh won in the Public Sector category and

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) won in the Sustained Excellence category.





The awards ceremony took place on December 12, 2024, at The Oberoi, New Delhi and were

given away by the Chief Guest, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry,

and the Guest of Honour, Mr. Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa.





The BML Munjal Awards annually celebrate excellence in Learning and Development (L&D) and

are a tribute to the enduring legacy of the late Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, founder of the Hero

Group. They recognize organizations that invest in people and reward companies that believe in continuous improvement and innovation. For the 2024 edition, hundreds of organizations

across sectors went through a rigorous four-stage screening process managed by Grant

Thornton Bharat.







The six winners were eventually picked by an independent jury comprising of Sanjay Nayar,

Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investment Fund, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing

Director, TVS Capital Funds, Rajat Dhawan, India Managing Partner & Senior Partner, McKinsey

& Company, Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder,

Indian Angel Network, Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Rajeev Dubey,

Editor In Chief, Fortune India and Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise.





Announcing this year's awards,

Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise , stated,

“People are the only assets that appreciate as time goes on, and they need to be placed at the

centre of

every model, whether it is for a business enterprise or a social venture.”







The Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry also unveiled the Braille (Hindi) edition of

The

Making of Hero

over the course of the evening.

The Making of Hero

is the inspiring story of four

Munjal brothers who, despite limited education and resources, revolutionized the two-wheeler

industry. The Braille edition - produced by Raised Lines Foundation, an imprint of HarperCollins

Publishers - has been launched to address the shortage of braille content in India which makes it

difficult for the blind and visually impaired to learn more about leadership, management,

business practices and many other life lessons. This edition is being provided to various

organizations and libraries across India free of cost so that visually impaired students and

professionals can access them.







Delivering his keynote address

Shri Piyush Goyal

remarked, "Perseverance, passion and

ambition can help people and companies reach great heights. When more people with fire in

their bellies begin to fulfil their aspirations, it will redefine India's growth story in the years to

come. It is equally important as well for differently abled people to realise their dreams and feel that they are contributing to the growth of the nation; for this to happen meaningfully, a

change in mindset is vital, and our Prime Minister's Divyangjan Swavalamban Yojana is a vital

initiative in this direction.''







In his address as the Guest of Honor,

Mr. Amitabh Kant , India's G20 Sherpa, added:“Talent

drives investment, which in turn drives growth. Without that, no company can prosper. These

awards are the human symbols of India's hard power.”





The evening's proceedings also featured an insightful discussion on the“ The Business of Doing

Good ” that featured an esteemed panel of Mr. Jayen Mehta, MD - Amul; Ms. Rajarshi Gupta,

MD - ONGC Videsh Ltd; Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, Government of India;

and Mr. Vineet Rai, Founder & Chairman of Aavishkaar Group.





