Gold Prices Decline Amid Treasury Strength, Yet Show Modest Weekly Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 13, gold prices experienced a decline, closing lower despite rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The precious metal faced pressure from the robust performance of U.S. Treasury yields.



The February gold futures settled at $2,675.80 per troy ounce on the Comex, marking a decrease of 1.24% for the day. However, the asset recorded a slight weekly gain of 0.60%.



This modest increase reflects ongoing global tensions that typically drive demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Earlier that day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a significant escalation in the conflict.



Russia launched an extensive airstrike against Ukraine, deploying 93 cruise and ballistic missiles along with nearly 200 drones. Such developments often influence market sentiment and can lead to increased interest in gold as a protective investment.



According to ING analysts, the critical factor influencing the gold market is the pace at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will adjust its monetary policy following Donald Trump's recent presidential election victory.







Market expectations are leaning towards a 25 basis point cut in interest rates next week, although some investors speculate there may be a pause in January.



Saxo Bank noted that this time of year typically sees reduced conviction among traders, with positions tightly controlled. This environment suggests that any significant price movement could provoke swift reactions from investors adjusting their positions.



Despite today's decline, Commerzbank indicated that gold prices might gain momentum as the year concludes. After facing challenges due to a strong dollar earlier in November, gold has recently regained some ground.



Additionally, renewed purchases of gold by the People's Bank of China after a six-month hiatus contribute to this recovery, alongside ongoing geopolitical tensions that continue to shape market dynamics.

