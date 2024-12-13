AT&T To Release Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings On January 27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We will release our fourth-quarter 2024 results on Monday, January 27, 2025, and webcast a call to discuss results.

AT&T

(NYSE:T ) will release its fourth-quarter 2024 results before the New York opens on Monday, January 27, 2025. The company's release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations .

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be available at AT&T Investor Relations , and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

About AT&T

