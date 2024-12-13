Norway Build One Of Longest Underwater Car Tunnels
12/13/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Norway is constructing one of the longest underwater road
tunnels in the world, a 26.5 km long passage that will run at
depths of several hundred meters, Azernews
reports.
The Boknafjord tunnel will connect the Randaberg and Bukne
districts, regions currently linked by ferry, significantly
reducing travel time along the E39 coastal highway. The new tunnel
will cut 11 hours from the current journey, which spans from
Kristiansand in the south to Trondheim in central Norway. Motorists
now spend 21 hours on this route.
The four-lane tunnel, which will cost about $38 per vehicle and
take 35 minutes to traverse, is being carved into the rock. The
overall project is valued at over $2 billion. Once completed, the
Boknafjord tunnel is expected to boost tourism and increase cargo
traffic along Norway's western coast.
This ambitious project is part of a larger effort to modernize
the entire E39 highway, with an estimated cost of nearly $45.5
billion. A key component of the E39 modernization is the
construction of floating underwater tunnels. These innovative
structures will consist of two large curved concrete tubes, one for
each direction of travel, located at depths of 20-30 meters. They
will be suspended on pontoons floating at the surface of the sea,
providing a cutting-edge solution to overcoming challenging coastal
geography.
The Boknafjord tunnel and its sister projects aim to transform
Norway's transportation infrastructure, offering faster, more
efficient travel and improving connectivity between key cities.
With the addition of these floating tunnels, the country is setting
a global precedent for large-scale underwater transportation
projects, drawing international attention for their innovative
approach to road engineering.
