Don't Miss This Major Shift

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) had a hard time recovering from hot inflation and rising unemployment claims, not at all helped by auctions during the day. I had been clear about the data interpretation right away, summing it up some more during the day , warned about Russell 2000 again , and dipped the toes into S&P 500 longs intraday with success once.

You've noticed I started creating more ad hoc videos at key turning points, so do yourself a favor and follow my Youtube with notifications on for more - today's 10min contribution will prove relevant well beyond today , and here are the detailed charts talked.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's mve right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 5 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these .

Go beyond the free Monica's Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.