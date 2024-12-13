Neighborworks Salt Lake Receives $225,000 Grant From Keybank To Support Careerworks Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) SALT LAKE CITY, December 13, 2024 /3BL/ - KeyBank has awarded a $225,000 grant to NeighborWorks Salt Lake (NWSL), a Utah-based nonprofit organization that strengthens community neighborhoods through housing, resident leadership, youth, and economic development opportunities. KeyBank's grant will bolster NWSL's CareerWorks program, which creates medical career readiness employment opportunities for diverse populations in the Salt Lake community.

CareerWorks offers specialized healthcare career training to lower-income diverse community members so they can secure employment and opportunities for career advancement.

“Programs like CareerWorks equip our community citizens with the confidence and skills needed to kickstart successful medical careers, offering sustainable employment and quality medical care for our Utah citizens,” said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank Utah market president.“KeyBank is honored to support this valuable and much-needed community initiative.”

NWSL began CareerWorks during the Covid pandemic to support a local hospital in employing a diverse workforce. The program offers various training programs, including phlebotomy, certified nursing assistant, medical translation and more, and has a 95% completion rate.

"NeighborWorks Salt Lake is grateful for KeyBank's support of our CareerWorks program. This partnership is vital to our mission of building stronger, more inclusive communities by empowering individuals through career readiness in the healthcare sector," said Maria Garciaz, CEO of NeighborWorks Salt Lake. "CareerWorks not only opens doors to stable, meaningful employment for our diverse community members but also enriches our local healthcare system with skilled, compassionate professionals who represent the communities they serve. Together with KeyBank, we are creating pathways to opportunity and helping our neighbors thrive."

About NWSL

NeighborWorks Salt Lake is a 47-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities throughout Salt Lake County by providing affordable housing, supporting resident leadership, and fostering youth and economic development. With a focus on creating sustainable, inclusive neighborhoods, NeighborWorks offers programs that empower individuals and families, enhance economic stability, and promote long-term community resilience. Through partnerships, innovation, and a commitment to social equity, NeighborWorks Salt Lake continues to make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of thousands of residents each year. For more information, visit

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

