Potlatchdeltic's Focus On VPP

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Occupational Safety and Administration (OSHA) administers the Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), which represent a cooperative relationship to encourage excellence in worksite-based safety and health. VPP sets performance-based criteria for the safety and health system at worksites operated by private and agencies and, after a worksite applies for admission to the program, OSHA assesses the worksite against these criteria. This is above and beyond normal safety standards and results in a thorough on-site evaluation by a team of OSHA safety and health professionals.

In Michigan, the program operates as the Michigan Voluntary Protection Program (MVPP) through the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). Our Gwinn, Michigan facility is a Star Worksite in the MVPP (one of 24 Star Worksites in the state of Michigan). Our Gwinn facility first received MVPP Rising Star status in 2010 and achieved MVPP Star status by early 2013. The last re-evaluation was in 2022, with the recommendation from MIOSHA for continued participation as a Star Worksite. During the latest re-evaluation cycle, the Gwinn site was recognized by the MIOSHA team for its safety vision statement:“Through actively caring about the safety and health of our co-workers, the goal of the Gwinn mill is to ensure that all Team Members return home to their families, uninjured every day.” Also recognized as an area of excellence was the implementation of a 90-day Safety Passport onboarding process. This onboarding process gives new Team Members the opportunity to meet members of site leadership to reiterate the site's safety vision and the resources available for Team Members as they develop in their roles at the mill.

The Minnesota program is called MNSTAR. Our Bemidji, Minnesota facility achieved MNSTAR status in 2001 and has maintained its status since then. The last re-evaluation audit was in 2020 with several best practices highlighted including the facility's Safety Roadmap program and goals, Making Safety Visible program, safety tailgate process, fireside chats with mill management, Safety Superstar program, Job Safety program and Environmental Analysis program. One best practice noted was our on-site physical therapy and athletic training program, a proactive approach to prevent soft tissue injuries. Bemidji's safety efforts earned the Minnesota Safety Council's Governor's Safety Award in Occupational Safety in 2022, with the facility achieving the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Our St. Maries, Idaho lumber and plywood facilities have set an exceptional standard for safety, and both have been a VPP Star site since 2000 – there are only 11 in the state of Idaho. The last re-evaluation was in 2019 during which the auditors highlighted as an exemplary practice our redesigned lockout / tagout procedures. The next on-site evaluation will take place in 2024. The St. Maries complex has focused on an employee-engaged workforce giving Team Members several opportunities to be involved in safety processes throughout the year. Every month, Team Members are given opportunities to be involved in the safety process including recognizing hazards, using SLAM (i.e., Stop, Look, Assess, and Manage) risk assessments, safety training, reporting near misses, safety committees, new hire training, and reviewing Job Hazard Analysis.

Although it is not certain that we will maintain the state and federal VPP recognitions described above, we believe that participation in these programs is an important part of the health and safety culture at these worksites, and we intend to continue to participate in the VPPs as long as we qualify to do so.