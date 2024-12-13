Bean Pasta Market: A CAGR Of 15.2% Will Drive Market Value To USD 11.2 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driven by health-conscious trends and rising veganism, the bean pasta is set to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.2% through 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bean pasta market was valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a market size of US$ 11.2 billion by the end of 2031. This substantial growth is driven by rising consumer preferences for plant-based and gluten-free diets, alongside growing awareness of benefits associated with bean pasta.Discover Valuable Insights: Download the Report Sample -Market SegmentationThe bean pasta market is segmented by source, product type, end-use, and distribution channel:Source:.White Bean.Black Bean.Mung Bean.Adzuki Bean.Soybean.Green Bean.OthersProduct Type:.Spaghetti.Penne.Fusilli.Fettuccini.Shells.Rotini.OthersEnd-use:.HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering).Retail/HouseholdDistribution Channel:.Hypermarkets/Supermarkets.Convenience Stores.Specialty Stores.Independent Small Grocers.Online RetailRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the bean pasta market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The region's growth is attributed to a strong consumer shift toward organic and plant-based food products. The increasing adoption of veganism and gluten-free diets further propels the market. For example, data from the World Animal Foundation indicates that 4% of the U.S. population is vegan, with a significant portion seeking high-protein, plant-based options like bean pasta.Other regions such as Europe and East Asia are also experiencing steady growth, driven by dietary shifts and the rising prevalence of food sensitivities such as celiac disease.Get A Full Report Analysis:Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:Popularity of Plant-Based Products:Consumers are increasingly opting for plant-based alternatives to reduce their intake of preservatives and harmful chemicals. The high nutritional value, including protein and fiber content, positions bean pasta as a superior choice over traditional wheat pasta.Rising Adoption of Gluten-Free Diets:Bean pasta caters to individuals with gluten sensitivity and celiac disease, as well as health-conscious consumers, offering an excellent alternative to traditional pasta.Challenges:Cost and Production Complexity:Bean pasta tends to be more expensive than wheat pasta, which may limit its affordability in certain regions. Moreover, production complexities associated with maintaining quality and consistency can pose challenges for manufacturers.Competition from Alternative Products:The market faces competition from other gluten-free pasta options such as rice-based and quinoa-based pasta, which may impact growth.Market TrendsInnovation in Flavors and Formats:Leading companies are introducing new shapes and flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences. For example, Banza LLC launched a new shape called "Wheels" in 2021 to expand its product offerings.Health-Driven Consumption:The high fiber and protein content of bean pasta, along with its low carbohydrate levels, makes it a preferred choice for weight management and digestive health.Sustainability Focus:Bean pasta aligns with sustainable eating trends as it is produced using environmentally friendly ingredients and processes.Competitive LandscapeThe market is highly competitive, with key players adopting strategies such as product innovation, expansion into new markets, and redevelopment of existing product lines. Major players include:.Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A..Banza LLC.Trader Joe's.Explore Cuisine.Pedon SpAIn February 2022, Barilla launched a new range of bean-based gluten-free pasta, "Legume Pasta," in the U.S., catering to consumers seeking high-protein, plant-based alternatives.Future OutlookThe global bean pasta market is poised for robust growth due to increasing consumer awareness of health and environmental benefits. Companies investing in innovation and expanding their distribution channels, especially online, are expected to capture significant market share. Additionally, advancements in food technology will enable the development of more cost-effective and nutritionally rich products, enhancing market penetration.Key Market Study Points.The market is set to achieve a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2031..North America leads the market, followed by Europe and East Asia..Bean pasta offers a high-protein, gluten-free alternative to traditional pasta, appealing to health-conscious and vegan consumers..Key players are focusing on product diversification and global market expansion to maintain competitiveness.The bean pasta market's growth reflects broader trends toward healthier, plant-based eating habits, making it a critical segment in the global food industry.Browse More Reports by TMR:Dried Apricots Market - Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031.Dried Fruit Ingredients Market - Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 11.9 Bn by the end of 2031.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 