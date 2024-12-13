Netflix To Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Date
12/13/2024 12:16:10 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LOS
GATOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) today announced it will post its
fourth quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
A live video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will begin at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Management will answer questions submitted by sell side analysts.
The live earnings video interview will be accessible on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube/netflixir at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time and a recording of the webcast will be available shortly following the session at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services
with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
SOURCE Netflix, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13122024003732001241ID1108990862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.