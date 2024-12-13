Netflix To Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS

GATOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, (NASDAQ: NFLX ) today announced it will post its

fourth quarter 2024 results and business outlook on its investor relations website at on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will begin at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Management will answer questions submitted by sell side analysts.

The live video interview will be accessible on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube/netflixir at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time and a recording of the webcast will be available shortly following the session at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services

with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

