Brian Simpson Talks Legacy Ahead Of 2025 World Tour In Exclusive Interview With Trent Brown

Brian Simpson Announces 2025 Tour

Brian Simpson's discusses his unduplicatable sound on In Concert TV

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off of his performance on Sirius XM Radio's Watercolors, Jazz legend Brian Simpson , known for iconic hits such as Something About You and Wherever You Go, recently sat down with Trent Brown of In Concert TV for an exclusive interview that offered fans a deeper look into his life and artistry, before recently announcing his upcoming 2025 world tour.Simpson reflected on his legacy, sharing how much of a proud father he is and how recently becoming a grandfather is just as important to him as his music. This heartfelt discussion revealed the same passion that fuels his creative process. A process that continues to inspire fans worldwide. During the interview, Simpson detailed the artistry that sets him apart in the jazz universe. He spoke about blending diverse musical elements into his compositions, a process driven by his lifelong love of music and his father's influence. For Simpson, music is more than a career-it's a joy and a way of life.“I came into this interview curious about what makes Brian Simpson truly great,” said Trent Brown.“What I discovered is that greatness comes from allowing all aspects of your life to harmonize, much like the way Brian approaches his music.”Simpson has announced exciting plans for his 2025 world tour, which promises to bring his captivating performances to audiences around the globe to include stops in London, Iceland, and Portugal. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience as the jazz icon shares his timeless hits and new releases that are sure to be a hit. For the full interview, visit KeymarkTV or visit ROKU to stream the In Concert TV Show on Keymark TV.Brian is a recording artist with Shanachie Entertainment, which released his eleventh CD, Soul Connection (2023). For updates on Brian Simpson's world tour and to find show dates near you, visit bsimpsonmusic. Be sure to subscribe and stream Brian Simpson wherever you stream your music.

