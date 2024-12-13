Server Chassis: Global Market And Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024-2032

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Server Chassis Market Forecast by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Server Chassis market is likely to grow to US$ 438.55 million by 2032 from US$ 330.58 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.19% between 2024 and 2032. The major growth factors are augmented in artificial intelligence services, increased investment in digital education, growing demand for cloud-based services and data centers, and rapid advancements in server technology.



Rising Demand for Data Centers

Increased digital services, cloud computing, and data analytics have become a significant factor for growth in data centers across the globe. This growth will drive the demand for server chassis that provide secure housing and management of high-performance servers in data center environments. As organizations continue to adopt more cloud and AI solutions, an increasing need for efficient, scalable server chassis to support these expanding infrastructures is forecasted to grow, hugely boosting the server chassis market. Computing and storage infrastructure spending in cloud environments, dedicated and shared IT, at IDC, grew 36.9% year over year during Q1 2024 to reach $33 billion.

Expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications

AI applications require advanced server infrastructure mainly in healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems. It supports high-performance servers that handle complex algorithms of AI and large amounts of data. The growth of AI created demands for server chassis that could support advanced hardware configurations and provide enough cooling, which further propels this market. This past October 2024, AI spin continues in the launching of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies into new servers meant to train the large language models (LLM).

Advancements in Server Technology

Servers' development in technology involves faster processors and higher capacities of memory, which further creates an increasing demand for server chassis meant to support their new requirements. Modern servers have improvements in airflow and cooling designs while becoming modular so as to change server specifications that evolve every year. These developments in the server technology are inspiring companies to replace their server chassis that is further driving growth in the market. Jun 2024, Intel released its next-generation Xeon server processors to reclaim data center market share. It also announced that its Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence accelerator chips will be much lower than the products of its rival.

France Server Chassis Market

The France server chassis market is growing steadily due to increasing demand for data storage solutions, cloud services, and IT infrastructure. French companies and government sectors have been investing in digital transformation and data center expansion to support applications related to artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity. This country's focus on energy-efficient and sustainable technologies also influences the design of server chassis, emphasizing improved cooling systems and compact configurations. In addition to being a hub of technology in the European region, the market for server chassis in France strengthens further because local companies demand reliable high-performing solutions in data processing and storage. In May 2024, Eviden, owned by Atos, unveiled a new BullSequana AI product line that will have five AI server models which the company claims have been optimized for AI workloads.

China Server Chassis Market

The market for server chassis in China is growing at a very high rate, attributed by the rapid digital transformation and increased data centers within the country. The increasing use of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics by China is contributing to the resultant increased demand in robust, high-performance server chassis. Investments by the government in IT infrastructure and extension of 5G technology have also contributed significantly to the market as these need reliable storage and processing of data. A push for self-sufficiency in the technology space also promotes local production and innovation in server chassis designs, where China is a global champion. Sept 2024: China's Lenovo Group has started making AI servers at its plant in southern India while opening an AI servers-focused R&D lab in the technology hub of Bengaluru.

Server Chassis Company News

In June 2024, From June 4-7, Chenbro participated in COMPUTEX Taipei, showcasing its latest NVIDIA MGX chassis products and OCP DC-MHS cloud server chassis solutions to leverage emerging AI opportunities. The company highlighted off-the-shelf server chassis solutions for AI, cloud, storage, edge applications, and JDM/OEM products developed in partnership with clients, demonstrating its strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

In May 2024, At COMPUTEX 2024 in June 2024, InWin Development Inc., a leading innovator in PC gaming and enthusiast hardware, server, and workstation assembly services, unveiled its newest products. The company unveiled the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) server chassis and the eagerly awaited return of the trademark series.

