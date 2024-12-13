Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame
Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva,
met with President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame in Kigali
on December 13. The meeting highlighted opportunities for enhancing
cooperation in education, culture, and international projects,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed greetings from
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and shared the Foundation's
plans to implement initiatives in African countries. These include
projects aimed at developing education and culture, facilitating
educational exchange programs, and promoting joint presentations of
art on international platforms. She emphasized the importance of
strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Rwanda through
collaborative efforts.
President Paul Kagame expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's
support and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's contributions to
Rwanda's cultural and educational development. He praised the
Foundation's impact and noted its dedication to fostering global
partnerships.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Baku for the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), Kagame commended the Azerbaijani government
for its exceptional hospitality and praised the high-level
organization of the event. He remarked on his positive impressions
of Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during
the conference.
President Kagame also highlighted Azerbaijan's international
achievements, particularly its successful hosting of world-class
events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He expressed hope that
Rwanda could host a Formula 1 race in the future, seeking support
from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation to achieve this goal.
As part of the cultural exchange, Leyla Aliyeva presented
President Kagame with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's newly
published book, "Azerbaijan. In the Magic of Nature,"
showcasing the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
