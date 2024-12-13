Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, met with President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame in Kigali on December 13. The meeting highlighted opportunities for enhancing cooperation in education, culture, and international projects, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and shared the Foundation's plans to implement initiatives in African countries. These include projects aimed at developing education and culture, facilitating educational exchange programs, and promoting joint presentations of art on international platforms. She emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Rwanda through collaborative efforts.

President Paul Kagame expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's support and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's contributions to Rwanda's cultural and educational development. He praised the Foundation's impact and noted its dedication to fostering global partnerships.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Baku for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Kagame commended the Azerbaijani government for its exceptional hospitality and praised the high-level organization of the event. He remarked on his positive impressions of Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during the conference.

President Kagame also highlighted Azerbaijan's international achievements, particularly its successful hosting of world-class events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He expressed hope that Rwanda could host a Formula 1 race in the future, seeking support from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation to achieve this goal.

As part of the cultural exchange, Leyla Aliyeva presented President Kagame with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's newly published book, "Azerbaijan. In the Magic of Nature," showcasing the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage.