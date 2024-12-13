India, UAE Agree To Cement Cooperation In Several Areas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- India and the UAE agreed on Friday to cement their cooperation in several areas of mutual interests including energy, defense, space and trade after holding extensive talks in New Delhi.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement today that India and the UAE agreed to enhance cooperation in several fields of mutual interest after holding the fourth India-UAE Strategic Dialogue and 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

During the Strategic Dialogue led by External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussions were held to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Defence, emerging technologies, nuclear energy, polar research, critical minerals and renewable energy, among others came up for discussions. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, led by Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both sides acknowledged the massive growth in bilateral relations since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2017.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in the implementation of the India-UAE Joint Vision Statement of 2022 while underlining the need for continued focus on its implementation.

Both sides welcomed the signing and entry into force of the India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty and reaffirmed the strong trade relationship between the UAE and India.

"They commended the strong cooperation between the two central banks, particularly in the fintech sector, and the development of public digital infrastructure, including Central Bank Digital Currencies, instant payments, and card schemes," the statement said. Both the ministers also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor aimed at improving maritime connectivity and trade between India, the UAE, and Europe.

"The two ministers appreciated the robust cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries, including the desire to deepen ongoing collaboration in areas such as long-term supply agreements, collaboration in upstream and downstream projects, mutual investment in strategic reserves etc," the statement added.

Expansion of cooperation in new areas of partnership such as nuclear energy, critical minerals and green hydrogen was also appreciated.

The delegates also expressed satisfaction over the active and growing exchanges between the two countries in the defence and security sector.

They highlighted the need to strengthen partnerships between higher education institutes of both the countries, with a focus on advancing joint research initiatives, academic exchanges, and the development of new technologies. Promoting greater cooperation in space, healthcare, food security, agritech, logistics and supply chains was also appreciated.

On the sidelines of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, an MoU between the Emirates Polar Mission Steering Committee of UAE and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research of India was signed to facilitate cooperation between the two sides in the fields of polar and ocean regions. During the Joint Commission Meeting Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Special Envoy for India Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for Economic and Trade Affairs Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh were present among others. (end)

