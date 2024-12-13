Five Out Of Ukraine's Nine Nuclear Reactors Reduce Power Output Due To Russian Attack IAEA
12/13/2024 8:10:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a massive Russian missile attack on December
13, five out of nine operating nuclear reactors in Ukraine had to reduce their power output.
That is according to a report by the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) on X, as cited by Ukrinform.
"Today, five out of Ukraine's nine operational energy units have reduced power output due to renewed attacks on energy infrastructure," the agency's statement reads.
12, the IAEA's Board of Governors, comprising 35 countries, passed a resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure but did not explicitly blame Russia for these attacks.
As reported, on December
13, Russian forces launched another large-scale air attack on Ukraine targeting primarily the country's energy infrustructure.
