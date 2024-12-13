Advanced Technology Provider Thundersoft Expands To New Office In Metro Detroit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Local presence brings support closer to customers in the automotive industry

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderSoft, a leading global provider of intelligent operating systems and

end-to-end intelligent products and technologies, today announced the expansion of its operations in North America with the opening of a new office in metro Detroit. This expansion underscores ThunderSoft's commitment to serving the automotive industry

by providing localized expertise and enhanced collaboration opportunities with its customers.

ThunderSoft

"ThunderSoft has been a trusted technology partner to major OEMs and Tier One suppliers for nearly two decades and is an established partner with world-class semiconductor, operating system and cloud providers," said Larry Geng, Executive President, ThunderSoft. "This expansion allows us to continue driving innovation and development within the industry through even closer collaboration with our customers."

Since entering the automotive industry in 2013, ThunderSoft has relied on leading intelligent operating system technology, a powerful ecosystem, and the latest trends in the automotive industry to build intelligent cockpit and vehicle operating system products and solutions for the entire life cycle of intelligent vehicles. The company has formed a full-capability business system supporting industrial ecology from chip, operating system, lP manufacturers and cloud service providers to Tier One suppliers and OEMs. Currently, ThunderSoft intelligent automotive products and solutions have empowered more than 50 million cars worldwide.

ThunderSoft's major products and services include:



Automotive cockpit design and integration

Full stack software on System on Chip (SoC)

Cloud and digital voice/personal assistant integration

Camera technology (such as automotive surround view)

Software engineering and staffing

Automated testing and validation Electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL)

For more information about our products and services, visit the ThunderSoft website at or stop by our

hospitality suite at the Venetian at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas.



About ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft, a well-known intelligent operating system products and technologies provider, has been continuously accumulating and innovating in the operating system field, with its business expanding gradually from smart phone to smart vehicle, AIOT and smart industries. It was successfully listed in 2015, which leads it to be China's first listed technical company specialized in the intelligent operating system. Till now, ThunderSoft has covered more than 40 cities around the world, with a total of over 13,000 employees. Visit our website at for more information.

SOURCE ThunderSoft

