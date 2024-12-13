(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telerehabilitation systems size is estimated to grow by USD 532.9 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2024-2028

1.1 Hardware 1.2 Software



2.1 Physical therapy

2.2 Occupational therapy 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global telerehabilitation systems market was dominated by the hardware segment in 2023. This segment includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensor motion tracking systems, and haptic devices. HMDs create the parallax effect, a depth perception phenomenon, while sensors, with gyroscopes, accelerometers, and other integral components, detect body movement. Sensory data from sensors serve as software inputs. Although hardware requires higher initial investments, it offers superior performance. The increasing demand for advanced rehabilitation platforms and systems for occupational and physical therapy, as well as robot-assisted rehabilitation, will fuel the hardware segment's growth. Vendors provide a variety of telerehabilitation systems for home and rehabilitation center use. Given the post-acute COVID-19 phase, telerehabilitation is an effective solution, catering to patients with mild to moderate disabilities, social distancing requirements, and limited access to standard programs. These factors are anticipated to boost the global telerehabilitation systems market's expansion during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation, refers to the delivery of rehabilitation services using telecommunication networks, particularly the internet. This innovative approach enables medical professionals to provide diagnosis, therapy, and consultation remotely for various rehabilitation needs, including physical therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, and more. Digital health technologies, such as video conferencing, mobile applications, and wearable devices, play a significant role in telerehabilitation. The market for telerehabilitation is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and chronic diseases, the aging population, and the need for remote healthcare access. Remote communication and monitoring enable patients to receive care from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for travel and improving healthcare accessibility. The use of software and telecommunication infrastructure facilitates virtual consultation and therapy sessions, making telerehabilitation a valuable addition to traditional healthcare services. Orthopedic applications and homecare settings are also benefiting from telerehabilitation, offering cost-effective and convenient solutions for patients.

Market Overview

Telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation, refers to the delivery of rehabilitation services through telecommunication networks, including the internet. Medical professionals use remote communication to diagnose and provide therapy for various disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, cerebrovascular accidents, pediatric population, and chronic conditions like osteoarthritis and drug or alcohol addiction. Therapy modalities include physical therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, psychology, and neurological therapy. Digital technologies, such as smartphones, internet penetration, and digital health technologies, enable clinical therapy, behavioral therapy, and cognitive rehabilitation. Telecommunication infrastructure, including telehealth technology, video conferencing, and mobile applications, supports remote patient monitoring, e-visits, and real-time assessment. Telehealth policies, insurance coverage, and telemedicine policy reforms impact the telerehabilitation market, which includes software and hardware segments. Patient engagement, continuity of care, and patient-centric care are essential for successful telerehabilitation. Health data security, patient satisfaction, and telehealth integration are critical considerations. Applications include orthopedic, cardiovascular, and geriatric populations in homecare settings and healthcare facilities. Artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technologies are emerging trends in telerehabilitation.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

11.1 BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd

11.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.3 CoRehab srl

11.4 DIH Group

11.5 Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL

11.6 GestureTek Health

11.7 Hinge Health Inc.

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

11.9 Jitrnonix

11.10 KineQuantum SAS

11.11 Kineto Tech Rehab SRL

11.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.13 LiteGait

11.14 MindMaze SA

11.15 MIRA Rehab Ltd.

11.16 NeoRehab

11.17 Rehametrics

11.18 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.19 SWORD Health Technologies Inc.

11.20 Tyromotion GmbH

11.21 American Well

11.22 Doctor On Demand, Inc.

11.23 C3O Telemedicine

11.24 Care Innovation, LLC.

11.25 Bosch Healthcare

11.26 Cloud Physio

11.27 Medvivo Group

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

