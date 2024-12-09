Dukhan Bank Announces December Draw Winners Of Thara'a Savings Account Prize

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dukhan announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and control department at the of Commerce and Industry.

As the draw results showed, a cash prize worth QR5,000 was won by Ameena Jesaimani, Megahed Attia, Mohammed Nassar, Faheem Sultana, Nasser Al-Azzawi, Imran Thuwan, Alhanouf Al-Emadi, Helen Kwan, Hamid Abdelkader, Maysoon Mahmood, Ranya Al-Ansari, Ahmad Al-Kuwari, Raafat Abdallah, Ali Uzun, Rashid Almohannadi, Modhi Najaah, Abdulla Al-Buainain, Firas Daffar, Belal Abdelkarim, Amna Ghazali, Noor Alkilani, Maricar Benitez, Shaikha Al-Baker, Jassim Al-Tamimi, Taha Alavi, Abdulla Al-Naemi, Layana Atari, Hala Elhalabi, Fatima Ali, and Abdulaziz Almutawaa.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of its campaign for the Thara'a savings account, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients.

Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of one million Qatari Riyals for a solitary winner.

The enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3m, distributed among three fortunate individuals.

Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a QR5,000 prize.

It resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers.

This is a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of QR4,350,000m.