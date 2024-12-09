Iran expresses willingness to cooperate with GECF in various sectors

(MENAFN) Iran's Industry Research Institute has expressed its willingness to collaborate with member states of the Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in various sectors of the oil and gas industry, both upstream and downstream. Azim Kalantari-Asl, the head of the institute, made this statement during a visit by GECF ministerial delegates to the research facility on Saturday. Kalantari-Asl outlined several key areas where cooperation could be developed, including gas reservoir exploration, enhanced recovery technologies, gas storage systems, and carbon capture and utilization (CCU).



In addition to these areas, the institute is also open to collaboration in advanced chemical management, flare gas recovery, mini-LNG technologies, helium production, blue hydrogen production, petro-refinery design, energy optimization, and professional training programs. These fields represent a wide range of potential opportunities for technological advancement and knowledge sharing within the energy sector, particularly for countries looking to improve their oil and gas capabilities.



During the visit, the GECF delegates toured various facilities within the institute, including laboratories dedicated to gas, nanotechnology, and catalysts. They also visited upstream units that focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR/IOR), petroleum engineering, and geosciences. These tours offered insight into the institute’s capabilities and expertise in areas critical to the development of the global oil and gas industry.



The collaboration between Iran’s Petroleum Industry Research Institute and GECF member states could strengthen ties in the energy sector, providing mutual benefits through shared technologies and innovations. This partnership also highlights Iran's commitment to advancing its oil and gas industries while contributing to the broader goals of energy sustainability and efficiency.

