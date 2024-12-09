Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s East Azarbaijan province rises 32 percent in 7 months

(MENAFN) The value of non-oil exports from East Azarbaijan province in northwestern Iran rose by 32 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period last year. According to Sadeq Namdar, an official with the province's Customs Department, over 2.262 million tons of goods, valued at USD1.088 billion, were exported from the region during this period. This also marked a 44 percent increase in the weight of exports year-on-year, highlighting significant growth in the province's export activities.



In addition to the export growth, the province also saw an increase in imports. Namdar reported that over 342,000 tons of goods, worth USD1.177 billion, were imported into East Azarbaijan in the same seven-month period. This represented a 32 percent rise in value and a 28 percent rise in weight compared to the previous year. These figures reflect a broader trend of increased trade activity within the province, indicating a recovery and expansion in commercial operations.



On a national level, Iran’s total foreign trade reached USD99.7 billion during the same period, with exports valued at USD60.2 billion and imports totaling USD39.5 billion. Non-oil exports accounted for USD32.5 billion of this total, while oil exports stood at USD27 billion. Additionally, technical-engineering exports were valued at USD700 million. The overall rise in non-oil exports was 15 percent compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the country’s efforts to diversify its economy and reduce dependency on oil revenues.



Iran's non-oil export weight for the first seven months was reported at 88.7 million tons, marking an 11.48 percent increase year-on-year. This consistent growth in non-oil exports, particularly from provinces like East Azarbaijan, aligns with Iran's strategic push to boost its non-oil sector and enhance its global trade footprint amid ongoing economic challenges.

