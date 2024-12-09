Solidscience Unveils Compact And Affordable Peptide Synthesizer To Support Research Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solid Science introduces RevoPSy, a compact, affordable peptide synthesizer offering flexible software, high efficiency, and smooth lab integration.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solid Science Plc, a young and innovative Hungarian biotechnology firm, is excited to introduce the RevoPSy instrument-a compact peptide synthesizer designed to help researchers achieve efficient and reliable peptide synthesis.

With its small footprint, the RevoPSy easily fits into any laboratory setting. Featuring a compact design and an affordable price, this device is accessible to a broader range of researchers, enabling them to obtain the tools they need without exceeding their budget.

Key Specifications:

.Space-Saving Design: The RevoPSy is designed to be compact, allowing it to integrate seamlessly into any lab environment.

.Highly Flexible Software: Our intuitive software is accessible from any device, providing flexibility and convenience for users.

.Increased Efficiency: The synthesizer enables six parallel synthesis, allowing researchers to optimize their workflow and increase productivity.

.User-Friendly Operation: Customizing synthesis parameters is simple, enabling users to tailor the process to their specific needs.

.No Time- or Solvent-Intensive Cleaning Required: Our innovative design minimizes downtime, allowing for continuous operation without extensive cleaning.

.Compatibility: The RevoPSy is compatible with standard solvents, and reagents, offering versatility for various research applications.

.Comprehensive Customer Support: Our dedicated team is here to assist customers with setup, training, and ongoing support, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.

Over the past few years, peptide research has emerged as one of the most transformative fields in biotechnology, driving groundbreaking advancements in drug development, diagnostics, and therapeutic solutions.

“We are especially eager to connect with academic and industry partners engaged in peptide drug development, as we believe collaboration can lead to meaningful advancements in this exciting area of research,” said Soma Ránky, CEO of Solid Science Plc.“As the exclusive provider of peptide synthesizing equipment in the region, we are proud to play a role in supporting the growth of this field,” he added.

The RevoPSy was successfully presented on December 5th in Vienna, at the 13th Austrian Peptide Symposium with a focus on showcasing its features and capabilities.

About SolidScience Plc

Solid Science is a pioneering company built on strong engineering principles and scientific innovation. With over 15 years of expertise in laboratory automation and peptide chemistry, it has developed a unique range of solid-phase peptide synthesizers. The company also provides a wide array of engineering services to partners exploring fields such as mechanical, chemical, software, electrical, and biomedical engineering. For more insights into the RevoPSy, please visit .

