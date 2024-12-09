Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets With President Of The World Economic Forum
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, along with the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, met yesterday with President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024.
The discussion focused on strengthening the cooperation and partnership between the State of Qatar and the World Economic Forum, as well as sharing insights on important topics on the Forum's agenda.
During the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to enhancing collaboration with the Forum in the areas of trade, industry, and investment, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its developmental objectives. He also emphasised Qatar's effective economic policies designed to support the private sector.
