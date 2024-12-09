عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets With President Of The World Economic Forum

Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets With President Of The World Economic Forum


12/9/2024 3:02:39 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, along with the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, met yesterday with President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024.

The discussion focused on strengthening the cooperation and partnership between the State of Qatar and the World Economic Forum, as well as sharing insights on important topics on the Forum's agenda.

During the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to enhancing collaboration with the Forum in the areas of trade, industry, and investment, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its developmental objectives. He also emphasised Qatar's effective economic policies designed to support the private sector.

MENAFN09122024000063011010ID1108969985


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search