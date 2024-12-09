Capital Bank Employees Support Tkiyet Um Ali’s Campaign “To Our Children in Jordan and Gaza”

(MENAFN- Advvise) In line with Capital Bank’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting the community, employees of the bank actively participated in Tkiyet Um Ali’s winter campaign, titled “To Our Children in Jordan and Gaza.” The campaign focuses on providing coats and blankets to children in Jordan and Gaza to help them endure the harsh winter season.

During an event held at Tkiyet Um Ali’s headquarters, Capital Bank employees took part in preparing winter coats and blankets to be sent to children in Gaza. This initiative reflects their commitment to making a meaningful contribution to this humanitarian effort.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, commented, “At Capital Bank, we believe social responsibility is not just an obligation—it’s a core part of who we are. By supporting this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to standing with children in Gaza and helping meet their most essential needs, especially during such difficult times.”

This initiative is part of a broader series of activities led by Capital Bank to strengthen its humanitarian and social impact. These efforts are carried out in partnership with civil society organizations that share the bank’s vision of creating lasting and positive change.

Tkiyet Um Ali provides sustainable food support to the Kingdom’s most vulnerable families through its monthly food parcels program. These parcels ensure that families living below the food poverty line across Jordan’s districts and governorates have access to essential nutritional needs throughout the month.







MENAFN09122024002739002747ID1108969947