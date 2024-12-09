Chromatography Market Estimation Worth $15.33 Billion By 2030 Agilent Technologies Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Perkinelmer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in applications of chromatography in various fields, increase in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancement in chromatography columns for petrochemical applications, and adoption of chromatography in in cancer are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the chromatography growth.According to the report, the global chromatography industry generated $8.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Get Sample Report at:Rise in applications of chromatography in various fields, increase in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications, and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, high cost of chromatography equipment, lack of adequate skilled professionals, and presence of alternative technologies to chromatography are some factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market.Chromatography is essentially a physical method of separation in which the components of a mixture are separated by their distribution between two phases. One of these phases in the form of a porous bed, bulk liquid, layer or film is generally immobile (stationary phase) while the other is a fluid (mobile phase) that percolates through or over the stationary phase. Different components of the mixture travel through the stationary phase at different speeds, causing them to separate from one another. The nature of the specific mobile and stationary phases determines which substances travel more quickly or slowly and how they are separated. There are two types of chromatography include process chromatography, and preparative chromatography. Process scale chromatography is a scalable GMP manufacturing technique for the separation of biomolecules from a feedstock or slurry to produce bio therapeutics. This purification technique can be used in a variety of applications from gene therapies to biosimilars and bio-betters to vaccines and more. It is a cost-effective and efficient purification solution that enables high purity and high yield of the target molecule under optimal conditions. Preparative chromatography refers to the process of using HPLC to isolate material from an injected sample. It is the best generic method for the purification of small drugs and valuable chemical components at <10kg.Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.The liquid chromatography segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the liquid chromatography segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global chromatography market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in various applications of liquid chromatography to the fields of pharmaceutical chemistry, bioanalysis, antibiotics, metabolomics, proteomics, drug analysis, medical sciences, and plant, agricultural, environmental and food chemistry. However, thin layer chromatography segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in application of thin layer chromatography (TLC) in various areas such as qualitative testing of various medicines such as sedatives, local anesthetics, anticonvulsant tranquilizers, analgesics, antihistamines, steroids, hypnotics.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert:The consumables segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global chromatography market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of consumables to separate, identify, and analyze various compounds such as vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030, while the accessories segment projected to have CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Leading Market Players:-Agilent TechnologiesBio-Rad LaboratoriesDanaher CorporationHitachi Ltd.Merck KGAAPerkinElmer, Inc.Restek CorporatioShimadzu CorporationThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Waters Corporation.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

