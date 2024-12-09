INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I Raises Additional USD 1.19 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The INVL Partner Global Fund I, an open-ended fund for informed investors managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, raised an additional USD 1.19 million from investors.

“Investors took advantage of the exclusive opportunity to invest via the INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I in funds managed by one of the world's largest and most experienced real estate managers. Real estate remains one of the most attractive asset classes for local investors due to its stability, long-term value-growth potential, and contribution to portfolio diversification and inflation protection,” says Asta Jovaišienė, the head of the INVL Financial Advisors brokerage company, which operates under the INVL Family Office brand and distributed the fund's investment units.

This INVL Asset Management fund invests in real estate funds in the US and Western Europe managed by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world's largest real estate management companies.

The INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I, launched in January this year, has now raised USD 13.25 million from a total of 48 investors. The minimum investment in the fund is USD 145,000.

The new INVL Asset Management fund with unlimited duration seeks to increase the long-term capital value of its participants' and at the same time enable investors to get periodic income from the fund's assets.

NYSE-listed Brookfield Asset Management together with its subsidiaries had assets under management of over USD 900 billion at the start of 2024. That includes around USD 270 billion of real estate under management, ranking the company the third in the world for total value of real estate assets.

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information

